Dr. Travis S. Taylor Joins Radiance Technologies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Travis S. Taylor, scientist, author, engineer and star of television shows such as the National Geographic Channel's "Rocket City Rednecks" and the History Channel's "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch," joins Radiance Technologies (Radiance) as a Principal Research Scientist. Taylor will be supporting technical activities across the company as part of Radiance's Defense Sector.

"I'm a hands-on type of researcher, and I really look forward to getting acquainted with all the work being done at Radiance and what we might do that is new in the future," said Taylor.

Taylor boasts a doctorate in aerospace systems engineering, a doctorate in optical science and engineering, a master's degree in physics, a master's degree in mechanical and aerospace engineering and a master's degree in astronomy. With a 20-year career supporting NASA, the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and other customers. An accomplished writer, he has written two textbooks, over 15 papers and 21 science fiction novels.

"Dr. Taylor is an outstanding and highly qualified scientist whose inventive way of thinking will be a great asset for Radiance," said Radiance CEO Bill Bailey.

About Radiance Technologies:

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 900 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

