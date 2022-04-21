Sandata Announces Kirit Pandit as Vice President of Data Analytics

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandata is pleased to announce that Kirit Pandit has joined Sandata as the new Vice President of Data Analytics. He brings over 20 years' experience in analytics and business intelligence to the team; his depth of experience will provide critical insight into our business and that of our customers and the populations they serve. With data analytics playing a central role in the development and evolution of Sandata solutions, Pandit's hire represents Sandata's accelerated investment in data analytics with the goal of keeping individuals in the home, eliminating caregiver turnover, and ensuring claims are validated and paid.

Sandata Announces New Mobile Visit Verification(TM) Solution (PRNewsfoto/Sandata Technologies, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"One of the greatest opportunities we have is to harvest all the data we collect and turn it into insights and valuable information so we can understand what is working and what is not—for ourselves and our customers," said Emmet O'Gara, Sandata Chief Executive Officer. "Pandit's ability to elicit value from the data Sandata has been collecting will reveal patterns where fraud can be eliminated, and paid claims maximized."

Most recently, Pandit served as Vice President, Predictive Analytics at HMS, where he was responsible for leading the Analytics capability for the Population Health Management Solution. Prior to that, he co-founded Vitreos Health, later acquired by HMS Holdings, where he applied machine learning and data science to predict healthcare events and outcomes.

"I'm very excited about the potential of utilizing data Sandata has been collecting for 30 years," said Pandit. "It's about how to gather information about the patient—through claims, electronic medical records, social determinants of health—and how to combine all that to risk stratify the patient. Here at Sandata, our comprehensive, interoperable solutions, and the insights the data produces, make us uniquely positioned to predict future outcomes and design proper care plans."

"We already help our customers track their operational metrics. With the increased breadth of information collected from within the home and Kirit's proven success in analytics, we will be able to provide our customers with actionable data insights to run their business more efficiently while serving their members better." said Srini Achukola, Chief Technology Officer. "Sandata is positioned to be the leader in data analytics in home care."

Pandit believes that, in the emerging value-based care world, being able to provide both retrospective and prospective views will be paramount for designing whole-person patient care programs, thus optimizing cost and quality of care at the same time. He will lead the team in strategic engagements utilizing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to transform data into tangible solutions that will continue to cement Sandata's position as the industry leader in home health.

About Sandata

Sandata Technologies, LLC, is transforming healthcare with the most trusted technology and unmatched experience. From EVV-compliant agency management solutions supporting over 15,000 agencies to robust payer programs built for 21 states and 50+ managed care organizations, Sandata is the leading U.S. provider of technology and industry expertise to optimize collaboration between payers and providers in delivering care. Visit Sandata.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sandata Technologies, LLC