SkyGrid Named a Winner of the 2022 Edison Awards

All-in-one drone application, SkyGrid Flight Control, receives honors for flight technologies

innovation for second consecutive year.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyGrid, a Boeing, SparkCognition company, received a 2022 Edison Award in the Aerospace and Robotics: Flight Technologies category for its SkyGrid Flight Control™ application – an end-to-end airspace management system built on AI and blockchain. This is the second year in a row SkyGrid's solutions have been recognized on the Edison Awards list.

SkyGrid Flight Control is an all-in-one app for operators and enterprises to manage the complete drone operations workflow. (PRNewswire)

"As a two-time winner of the Edison Award, we are especially proud and grateful of Edison's continued recognition of our technology," said Amir Husain, Founder and CEO of SkyGrid. "At SkyGrid, we believe having an intelligent airspace management system is an essential component for unmanned aircraft in the global airspace. This award is a great milestone as we continue to innovate and scale the SkyGrid Flight Control application."

SkyGrid Flight Control enables drone operators to explore airspace, and automate airspace authorization, mission planning, and flight execution in one unified solution. The application is available for free on the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad users across the world.

Out of 350 nominations this year, SkyGrid Flight Control was chosen as the 2022 Bronze Edison Award winner by a panel of judges comprised of more than 3,000 senior business executives, academics, and innovation professionals. The Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services, and business leaders in the world since 1987.

"It's amazing to see SkyGrid continuing Thomas Edison's legacy of challenging conventional thinking and developing 'game-changing' new products and services," said Frank Bonafilia, Edison Awards' executive director.

For more information about SkyGrid Flight Control, visit skygrid.com. To learn more about the Edison Awards, visit edisonawards.com.

About SkyGrid

SkyGrid, a Boeing, SparkCognition company, is powering the next generation of autonomous aviation. As the only airspace management system built on AI and blockchain technologies, SkyGrid solves the industry's biggest challenges integrating unmanned aircraft into complex, rapidly changing airspace. SkyGrid's intelligent system monitors, predicts, and adapts to changes in environment conditions, aircraft performance, and regulatory dynamics to safely enable a wide variety of commercial drone operations, from package deliveries to aerial taxis. SkyGrid is also an FAA-approved LAANC service supplier, providing flight authorizations to thousands of drone operators in the US.

About Edison Awards

Over the last 34 years, being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a product can receive in the name of innovation success. The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), whose inventions, new product development methods, and innovative achievements changed the world. The Edison Awards are operated by Edison Universe, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission of recognizing, honoring, and fostering innovations and innovators, and are hosted in Fort Myers, Florida.

SkyGrid Logo (PRNewsfoto/SkyGrid) (PRNewswire)

