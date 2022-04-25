InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Accessory for Households (PDK-168)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent curious children from accessing and pulling down objects on countertops and other flat surfaces," said an inventor, from North Hutingdon, Pa., "so I invented the STAY PUT. My design would provide added protection for children and peace of mind for parents."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention prevents items on countertops like microwaves from being pulled down. In doing so, it enhances safety conditions in the kitchen and home. The device also helps secure objects in general. As a result, it helps to prevent injuries and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households with young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PDK-168, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp