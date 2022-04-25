Sedulo Group Announces New CEO and Expands Executive Team

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedulo Group, a leading global provider of competitive strategy research and consulting services, today announced that Travis Koberg has been named as Chief Executive Officer. Heath Gross, the company's Founder and prior Chief Executive Officer, will be taking on a new role of Chief Strategy Officer as the company grows its executive leadership team.

Koberg brings more than 25 years of professional experience providing a range of services to clients in several industries, including technology, healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing. His experience encompasses a number of functional areas, which include strategy, product development, sales, operations, and finance. Most recently, he led the Healthcare and Life Sciences business for DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), delivering digital transformation to client organizations to enable more effective and efficient patient care. Koberg received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University, and an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia.

"As we move into our next phase of growth, Travis is the perfect fit," said Gross. "Travis joined our executive leadership team two years ago and has fostered further development of our team, delivery models and service offerings, which has significantly impacted our growth trajectory. Travis' extensive experience supporting delivery excellence for enterprise organizations, combined with his business development acumen, will further solidify Sedulo's positioning as a leader in the market. This move will allow me to focus my efforts on areas of strategic importance to our company and clients."

"I am very excited to be leading the Sedulo team during this important phase of the company's evolution," said Koberg. "We have a great business model and talented team that uniquely positions us to be a leader in the competitive strategy space. Both our Business Services and Life Sciences divisions are delivering tremendous value for our clients and are poised for significant growth. We will continue investing in the enhancement of our service delivery model, expansion of capabilities, and development of this amazing team. I cannot wait to see what the future holds."

As the company continues to focus on operational excellence, strategic initiatives to expand offerings are also bearing fruit. Most recently, the company introduced "Sedulo Query," an effective way for clients to support strategic efforts with an efficient balance between customization, cost, and time-to-insights. Sedulo Query requests can be directly from Sedulo's website.

About Sedulo Group

Sedulo Group is a full-service competitive strategy consultancy that specializes in providing research-based strategic and tactical insights to clients in several industries. Sedulo leverages proven management consulting principles, supported by deep in-house subject matter expertise and a robust network of global sources, to provide clients with the insight they need to outmaneuver their competition and outperform the market. To learn more about how Sedulo Group provides "Insights to Maximize Competitive Advantage," visit www.sedulogroup.com.

Contact:Matthew Blandford

+1-502-690-7769

mblandford@sedulogroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE Sedulo Group