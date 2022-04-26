AFRM ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 29, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Affirm Holdings, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: February 12, 2021 to February 10, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in AFRM:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/affirm-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=26290&from=4

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Affirm Holdings, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Affirm's "buy now, pay-later" service facilitated excessive consumer debt, regulatory arbitrage, and data harvesting; (ii) the foregoing subjected Affirm to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; (iii) Affirm maintained inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (iv) accordingly, Affirm's tweet for its second quarter 2022 financial results contained selected metrics that made it appear that the Company had performed better than it actually did; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Affirm you have until April 29, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Affirm securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the AFRM lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/affirm-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?id=26290&from=4.

