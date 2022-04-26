RAMO LAW'S ELSA RAMO NAMED LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL WOMAN OF INFLUENCE

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC announced today that its Managing Partner Elsa Ramo has been selected as an honoree in a Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement recognizing the city's most influential women attorneys. The "Women of Influence: Attorneys" list, published today, recognizes women lawyers "for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large," writes the publisher.

As detailed in the Los Angeles Business Journal, "Ramo manages 16 attorneys working across the country, with offices in Beverly Hills and New York, and represents noted producers including Ron Howard's Imagine Entertainment, Kevin Hart's production companies Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions, Sylvester Stallone's Balboa Productions, Scout Productions ("Queer Eye"), Boardwalk Pictures ("Chefs Table"), Skydance ("Altered Carbon"), The Jim Henson Company, Yale Productions ("Becky"), and Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine."

In the past year Ramo represented nearly 300 films, scripted and unscripted television series, and podcasts, providing comprehensive legal, packaging, and sales services to producers, financiers, creators, and owners of film, television, and digital content spanning a diverse array of budgets and production levels. With films regularly premiering at notable film festivals including Toronto, Sundance, and Cannes, Ramo focuses on helping projects and clients who have a finger on the heartbeat of the film and television industry, affecting change and promoting underserved voices. Some recent projects include "The Card Counter," 2022 Academy Award nominated "tick, tick…BOOM!," 2020 Emmy nominated "Grace & Frankie," and 2020 Emmy winner "Cheer."

The profile also highlights Ramo's leadership within the legal and entertainment communities and says it extends beyond her successful Beverly Hills firm. Ramo "dedicates substantial time to mentoring women through various organizations such as PEFA," says the publication. Ramo founded the Professional Entertainment Female Attorneys (PEFA) organization to help bring women in the industry together. This year the organization became 501c3 and has an active grant program launched as its first charitable undertaking, with a mentorship program planned for later this year. Ramo is also on the committee for the annual UCLA Entertainment Law Symposium and she has mentored many college and law school interns, some of whom now work at the firm.

Ramo has become a leading voice in the entertainment industry. She regularly participates on panels for festivals such as SXSW, and professional bar associations such as the Beverly Hills Bar Association (BHBA). She speaks at educational institutions including the American Film Institute (AFI) and University of Southern California (USC), and on platforms such as Stage32. Additionally, Ramo regularly supports charities advocating for women in the entertainment industry, such as Women in Media, Women Creating Change, Film Fatales, and Film Independent.

With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLawPC.com.

