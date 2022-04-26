SYZYGY PLASMONICS NAMED MOST OUTSTANDING VENTURE AMONG COMMERCILIZATION STAGE STARTUPS AT THE 2022 NREL INDUSTRY GROWTH FORUM

HOUSTON, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syzygy Plasmonics was recently recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) at their 2022 Industry Growth Forum (IGF), held April 12-14 in Denver, Colorado. Syzygy earned the outstanding venture award for startups in the commercialization stage.

Syzygy is commercializing a deep-decarbonization platform dedicated to cleaning up the emissions-heavy chemical industry. We use breakthrough technology pioneered in the Laboratory for Nanophotonics at Rice University to harness energy from LED light to power chemical reactions. This new technology has the potential to electrify the chemical industry, shifting it to renewable electricity, and cost-effectively reducing its carbon footprint. (PRNewswire)

It was inspiring to learn about all these new innovations dedicated to fighting climate change. - Trevor Best , CEO of Syzygy Plasmonics

Syzygy was among 40 finalists selected from over 150 applicants to pitch innovative technologies at the forum. Trevor Best, CEO of Syzygy Plasmonics, introduced the company's breakthrough photoreactor technology to attending investors, fellow innovators, and industry representatives.

Syzygy is commercializing a completely new type of chemical reactor that uses light instead of heat to drive chemical reactions. It eliminates the need to burn fossil fuels to power common chemical reactions and replaces that combustion with light from LEDs and renewable electricity. "We are electrifying chemical manufacturing," remarked Best. "This gives industry a low or zero-emissions, affordable path for continuing to produce materials we use every day like fuel and plastic. Our initial commercial offering will be a zero-emissions hydrogen generator that converts green ammonia to hydrogen and nitrogen using renewable electricity."

Regarding the forum, Best said, "It was inspiring to learn about all these new innovations dedicated to fighting climate change. And to come away as a winner is huge for us, especially considering all the great presentations from these elite cleantech startups. It's validation to our investors. It's a huge compliment to the Syzygy team and all the hard work we've done. This is proof we are on the right track to decarbonizing the future."

About Syzygy Plasmonics

Syzygy is commercializing a deep-decarbonization platform dedicated to cleaning up the emissions-heavy chemical industry. We use breakthrough technology pioneered in the Laboratory for Nanophotonics at Rice University to harness energy from LED light to power chemical reactions. This new technology has the potential to electrify the chemical industry, shifting it to renewable electricity, and cost-effectively reducing its carbon footprint. https://plasmonics.tech/

Media Contact

Lee French, Syzygy Plasmonics

Email: lee@plasmonics.tech

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Syzygy Plasmonics