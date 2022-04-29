MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS WITH MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES AND VICI PROPERTIES INC.

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") today announced the closing of the previously announced transactions with VICI Properties Inc. ("VICI") (NYSE: VICI) and MGM Growth Properties LLC ("MGP") (NYSE: MGP) whereby VICI redeemed a majority of the MGP operating partnership units held by MGM Resorts for $43 per unit, or approximately $4.4 billion in cash and acquired 100% of the outstanding class A shares of MGP in a stock-for-stock transaction.

"Our partnership with MGP over the last six years has provided significant value to our shareholders and I would like to thank the MGP team and its leadership for their efforts throughout this process," said Bill Hornbuckle, Chief Executive Officer and President of MGM Resorts. "This transaction has provided us with significant financial flexibility that will allow us to continue to invest in and grow our business to further maximize shareholder value. We look forward to a productive relationship with VICI."

As part of the transaction, the existing master lease was amended and restated and provides for an initial term of 25 years, with three 10-year renewals, and an initial annual rent of $860 million. The lease is guaranteed by the Company and provides the Company with significant flexibility to manage its operations across the portfolio of properties covered by the lease.

Following the transactions, MGM Resorts owns an approximately 1% stake in the VICI operating partnership.

The transaction was announced on August 4, 2021.

JP Morgan served as the financial advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to MGM Resorts.

