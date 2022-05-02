Whistler Pipeline expansion reaches final investment decision

FINDLAY, Ohio , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), WhiteWater Midstream, and a joint venture between Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and West Texas Gas, Inc. have reached a final investment decision to move forward with the expansion of the Whistler Pipeline after having secured sufficient firm transportation agreements with shippers.

The Whistler Pipeline expansion will increase the mainline capacity from 2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) to 2.5 Bcf/d through the planned installation of three new compressor stations. The expansion is expected to be in service in September 2023.

"The decision to move forward with this expansion project after securing sufficient commitments from shippers demonstrates our disciplined approach to investing," said Timothy J. Aydt, MPLX executive vice president and chief commercial officer. "Whistler has demonstrated its ability to provide reliable and cost-efficient residue gas transportation out of the Permian Basin, which is vital to our growing gas processing position, producers in the region, and gas customers."

The Whistler pipeline is an approximately 450-mile, 42-inch diameter intrastate pipeline that transports natural gas from the Waha Header in the Permian Basin to Agua Dulce, Texas, providing direct access to South Texas and export markets. An approximately 85-mile, 36-inch diameter lateral provides connectivity to the Midland Basin.

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.mplx.com.

