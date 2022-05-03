CHARTER PROMOTES JUSTIN COLWELL TO EVP, CONNECTIVITY TECHNOLOGY

Role to Oversee Design and Development of Charter's Network Architecture to Deliver Converged Connectivity Vision

STAMFORD, Conn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) today announced the promotion of Justin Colwell to Executive Vice President, Connectivity Technology. In his new role, Colwell, a career mobile and access network engineer, will oversee the design and development of Charter's network architecture, including wired, WiFi and mobile networks, to deliver the company's converged connectivity vision. He will be based out of Charter's Technology and Engineering Center (CTEC) in Englewood, Colorado, and report to Rich DiGeronimo, Charter's Chief Product and Technology Officer.

"Justin was one of Charter's earliest mobile-focused employees and his extensive engineering experience spans multiple connectivity network architectures including mobile generations 2G to 5G, DOCSIS, fiber and WiFi," said DiGeronimo. "Justin's deep expertise, creativity and relentless focus to leverage our continuously evolving superior networks for the most competitively differentiated experiences, uniquely position him to drive Charter's converged network strategy."

Colwell most recently served as Senior Vice President, Wireless Products, responsible for Charter's mobile product and device strategy, WiFi offload, and developing the converged customer experience across Charter's internet, WiFi and mobile products. He joined Charter in 2015 and helped build Charter's mobile organization, oversaw the development of Charter's WiFi products and was instrumental in the launch of the Spectrum Mobile product, which is now the nation's fastest-growing mobile service and the mobile service with the fastest overall speeds. He also led the spectrum auction for Charter's CBRS licenses purchases.

Prior to joining Charter, Colwell served as Vice President of Access Network Technologies at CableLabs, where his focus was DOCSIS research and development. Before that, he was a member of the Cricket Wireless national RF engineering team, managing all aspects of the team's strategic vision, customer experience management and technology development. In addition, he held various engineering positions at AT&T Wireless, Cingular and US West/Qwest.

Colwell graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Colorado and was a participant in the SCTE-Tuck Executive Leadership Program at Dartmouth. He currently holds six patents.

