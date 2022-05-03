EnLink Midstream and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Sign Letter of Intent for Mississippi River CO2 Transportation Services Agreement

DALLAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnLink Midstream Operating, LP (EnLink), a subsidiary of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC), and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, LLC (OLCV), a subsidiary of Occidental (NYSE: OXY), today announced they have executed a letter of intent for a Transportation Services Agreement (TSA). Under the terms, EnLink would provide CO 2 transportation services for OLCV along the Mississippi River corridor from Waggaman to Baton Rouge in Louisiana.

EnLink would utilize existing and new build pipelines and related infrastructure to transport CO 2 from industrial emitters to OLCV's planned sequestration facility in Livingston Parish, Louisiana, where OLCV has secured a pore space lease of over 30,000 acres.

"We are pleased to be working with OLCV as we further EnLink's goal to build and operate a CO 2 network connecting emitting facilities and sequestration sites across southern Louisiana," said Barry E. Davis, EnLink Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The Mississippi River corridor has one of the highest concentrations of industrial CO 2 emissions in the U.S. and EnLink is uniquely positioned to serve customers in the region given our extensive pipeline infrastructure already in the ground."

OLCV, through its 1PointFive business unit, is developing sequestration hubs on the Gulf Coast and across the U.S., some of which are expected to be anchored by direct air capture (DAC) facilities. The hubs will provide access to high quality pore space and efficient transportation infrastructure, providing new carbon management solutions.

"We look forward to working with EnLink as we advance development of our sequestration hubs to provide industrial emitters with end-to-end solutions to capture, transport and permanently store CO 2 ," said Richard Jackson, President, U.S. Onshore Resources and Carbon Management, Operations, Oxy. "This collaboration aligns with our strategy to accelerate the path to net zero not only for ourselves but for other organizations along the Mississippi River corridor looking to do the same."

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream reliably operates a differentiated midstream platform that is built for long-term, sustainable value creation. EnLink's best-in-class services span the midstream value chain, providing natural gas, crude oil, condensate, NGL capabilities, and carbon capture, transportation, and sequestration. Our purposely built, integrated asset platforms are in premier production basins and core demand centers, including the Permian Basin, Oklahoma, North Texas, and the Gulf Coast. EnLink's strong financial foundation and commitment to execution excellence drive competitive returns and value for our employees, customers, and investors. Headquartered in Dallas, EnLink is publicly traded through EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC). Visit www.EnLink.com to learn how EnLink connects energy to life.

About Oxy Low Carbon Ventures

Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, LLC (OLCV) is a subsidiary of Occidental (Oxy), an international energy company with assets primarily in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. OLCV is focused on advancing cutting-edge, low-carbon technologies and business solutions that enhance Oxy's business while reducing emissions. OLCV also invests in the development of low-carbon fuels and products, as well as sequestration services to support carbon capture projects globally. Visit Carbon Innovation on oxy.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein that address activities, events, developments or transactions that EnLink Midstream and Oxy expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including required approvals by regulatory agencies, the possibility that the anticipated benefits from such activities, events, developments or transactions cannot be fully realized, the possibility that costs or difficulties related thereto will be greater than expected, the impact of competition, and other risk factors included in EnLink Midstream's and Oxy's respective reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, EnLink Midstream and Oxy do not intend to update or revise their respective forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

