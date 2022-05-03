Rep. Ayanna Pressley Joins The Emancipator for Fireside Chat on Eliminating Student Debt

BOSTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at 11 am Eastern, The Emancipator , a newly launched antiracist newsroom, hosts a virtual fireside chat with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D MA-07) on student debt cancellation as a pathway to social justice. Led by Kimberly Atkins Stohr, senior columnist at The Emancipator, the event will reveal urgent ways to transform the student debt crisis as a true form of reparations. Event registration can be found here .

"Any serious conversation about closing the racial wealth gap must involve eliminating student debt," said Kimberly Atkins Stohr , senior columnist at The Emancipator and senior opinion writer for The Boston Globe. "The staggeringly high cost of college and crippling burden of student debt holds society back, particularly Black borrowers, who constitute a disproportionate size of the debt burden. Student loan debt elimination would add billions to the American economy and help accelerate wealth creation for every American."

The fireside chat is part of The Emancipator's debut editorial series which explores key themes at the heart of the racial wealth gap, including credit reporting, student loan relief, entrepreneurship, and access to business capital. The series of virtual events, workshops, and social-first content, can be accessed for free at www.theemancipator.org .

The Emancipator is a collaboration between Boston Globe Media and the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research. Building on the tradition and impact of 19th-century antislavery newspapers that hastened abolition, The Emancipator's mission is to reframe the national conversation on race and present possible solutions toward an antiracist future.

To learn more about The Emancipator visit www.theemancipator.org and sign up for its newsletter, Unbound . For updates on social media, follow The Emancipator on Twitter at @the_emancipator .

The Emancipator is the leading nonpartisan and multicultural digital platform for activists, experts, institutions, and the general public to explore social justice perspectives. Through evidenced-based journalism, academic critiques, and community conversations, The Emancipator will resurrect and reimagine the first abolitionist newspapers in the United States for a modern news era.

