DATABLEND ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CONSOLIDATION SOFTWARE LEADER FLUENCE TO SIMPLIFY FINANCIAL DATA MOVEMENT

Integration helps midmarket firms confidently pull data from ERP and CRM applications for financial consolidation, close and reporting

STOWE, Vt., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBlend, a leading integration platform as a service (iPaaS) provider which exclusively services the office of finance and accounting, today announced a strategic partnership with Fluence Technologies, to help companies confidently report on financial data from across their organizations.

Fluence customers are now able to use its no-code workflow and report builders, with DataBlend's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) solution working in the background, to collect and join data from multiple sources. This includes DataBlend's native connectors to ERPs such as NetSuite, Sage Intacct and Acumatica, along with other cloud-based and on-premise applications. This is an end-to-end and cost-effective solution that accelerates deployments in a single, finance-owned environment.

"Fluence and DataBlend share a vision of creating solutions that address the specific needs of finance and accounting professionals," said David Furth, CEO of DataBlend. "This partnership means midmarket firms can avoid coding and scripting to achieve powerful enterprise data integration and gain time for more important work – all within Fluence."

"Seamlessly embedding DataBlend with Fluence's consolidation and close solution will offer quick time to value for customers that want to automate the movement of data and workflows," said Michael Morrison, CEO of Fluence Technologies. "This strategic partnership ensures Fluence will continue to provide the single, trusted platform midmarket companies need to consolidate, close and report on all their financials, across subsidiaries, regions, multiple ERPs and more."

Additional DataBlend connectors include ERPs and general ledger (GL) systems like Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, QuickBooks and Xero, and CRMs like Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive and more.

DataBlend is an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solution designed exclusively for CFOs, controllers, and their teams. Featuring a no-code, low-code workflow builder, DataBlend allows accounting and finance professionals to create secure and worry-free data integrations. Companies use DataBlend to collect and join data from multiple sources, build workflows (e.g. field to field mapping, pivot tables, and additional data transformations through virtually unlimited custom scripting possibilities), and schedule events so users are never without real-time data access. DataBlend's intuitive interface makes it easy to manage all application integrations from a single platform, eliminating the need to rely on IT resources to manage multiple, point-to-point connections.

