Keeper Security Announces Keeper Connection Manager: Privileged Access to Remote Infrastructure with Zero-Trust and Zero-Knowledge Security

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software announces the launch of Keeper Connection Manager, a remote-access gateway that provides DevOps and IT teams with simple and highly secure access to RDP, SSH, VNC, MySQL and Kubernetes endpoints through any web browser.

KCM significantly enhances security by enabling organizations to adopt zero-trust remote access to IT infrastructure, with no need for client or agent software, with features such as least-privilege access, role-based access control (RBAC) and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Keeper Connection Manager represents the evolution of the former Glyptodon Enterprise platform, which Keeper began integrating into its platform after acquiring Glyptodon earlier this year .

"In today's highly distributed world, organizations need a secure, reliable and simple way for their teams to remotely connect to servers in the cloud, applications behind the firewall or desktop applications," says Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "Keeper Connection Manager hardens security by making it possible for organizations to adopt zero-trust remote access for their distributed workforces, giving the organization granular visibility and control across all designated endpoints."

The new product enhances the Keeper Security portfolio supporting multiple use cases including:

Remote Infrastructure Access for IT teams connecting to databases, SSH and Kubernetes (container deployments) nodes

Privileged Access Management (PAM) with session recording and auditability

Virtual Private Network (VPN) replacement with zero-trust access to systems following least-privilege principles

Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) for distributed workforces that need to use centralized applications and data

The addition of Keeper Connection Manager to the Keeper cybersecurity platform – which also includes Keeper Enterprise Password Manager (EPM) and Keeper Secrets Manager (KSM) – provides organizations with modern Privileged Access Management to protect every user on every device, enterprise-wide.

KCM is integrated with the Keeper Vault, enabling passwordless access to remote infrastructure. Users can be authenticated using multiple factors including FIDO 2 hardware keys and biometrics. Credentials are centrally managed under Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) policies, are never exposed and are protected with a zero-knowledge security architecture.

Connecting to a remote system takes only one click and one second, as the credentials (i.e. SSH keys) are securely provisioned by the Keeper Vault. The user experiences a privileged remote connection that is lightning fast and responsive - yet protected with zero-trust security. Even better, no VPNs or agents are required.

"In today's modern digital organizations, there is no such thing as a 'network perimeter.' Workforces are distributed and data environments are scattered across multiple private and public clouds," notes Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security. "The integration of Keeper Connection Manager further elevates the cybersecurity platform to cover every user in the organization, on every device they use as well as every website, application and system they access, wherever they're working from."

For more information on Keeper Connection Manager and its full cybersecurity platform, please visit https://keepersecurity.com

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their credentials, secrets, connections and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce the risks of identity security-related cyberattacks while gaining visibility and control. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security cloud services trusted by millions of people and thousands of organizations for password management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote infrastructure access and encrypted messaging.

Keeper's products are the highest-rated in the industry across G2, Trustpilot, PCMag and U.S. News & World Report. For the last several years, Keeper has received several InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine for its cybersecurity enterprise software. Keeper is SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified and FIPS 140-2 validated and Keeper is the only enterprise password management solution listed on the FedRAMP marketplace. Keeper is backed by Insight Partners, a leading venture capital and private equity firm with $90b AUM.

