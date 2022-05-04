Nanoform launches "STARMAP® Online" placing AI-power at the fingertips of medicine developers

HELSINKI, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc., an innovative nanoparticle medicine-enabling company, today announced that it has launched its sparse-data AI solution (STARMAP® Online) as a secure online portal for direct use by its current and future partners.

Since its inception in 2020, STARMAP® has been actively used by Nanoform to provide its clients with a confident assessment of their molecules' suitability for Controlled Expansion of Supercritical Solutions (CESS®)1 nanoparticle engineering.

STARMAP® is a digital version of the CESS® technology that enables in silico experiments to determine which molecules should be nanoformed.

Nanoform's legacy processes involved handling all analyses in-house after receiving specific molecule attributes from its clients.

STARMAP® Online has been launched as a direct request from Nanoform's current and future partners who seek to maintain the level of confidence STARMAP® offers, while integrating it into their own in-house molecule-selection processes. STARMAP® Online creates the opportunity for clients to perform large numbers of in-silico CESS® experiments from their desktop, prior to approaching Nanoform to perform experimental validation. This approach further supports Nanoform's green ambition by ensuring that Nanoform progresses the molecules with the greatest probability of success.

STARMAP® Online offers increased user confidence through:

Security and safety - the interface has been developed in alignment with ISO27001:2017 standards.

Client submissions are seen only by clients (not by Nanoform), allowing molecules to be screened without sharing structures. Outputs are presented directly to the client via the system.

Scalability and agility: The ability to manage thousands of molecules in a single submission to support the selection of candidates from molecule libraries is possible.

Novel insights: STARMAP® Online holds a database of over 17,000 pre-analyzed, public-domain disclosed drugs and candidates. Clients can request thematic evaluations and understand the power of CESS® in different therapeutic areas, target classes, and disease areas.

"This May the 4th, STARMAP® Online opens up new galaxies of potential and we are excited to increase access for the pharma community. The technology has a significant potential impact, allowing viable CESS® candidates to be rapidly identified. STARMAP® Online has the potential to transform the lives of patients by accelerating the development of new therapies, supporting our mission to touch the lives of a billion patients with nanoformed medicines," said Prof. Edward Hæggström, Chief Executive Officer of Nanoform.

1 (CESS® is a nanoparticle platform technology that produces pure homogeneous drug particles from solution in an excipient-free process. By reducing the particle size e.g., from 10 microns to 50 nm, the specific surface area can be increased by as much as 1000-fold, thereby improving dissolution rate, solubility, and bioavailability. Consequently, Nanoform can help pharma partners progress molecules into development that otherwise may not have been possible. It also opens up exciting possibilities for a wide range of novel drug delivery applications.)

For further information, please contact:

Christian Jones, CCO

Christian.jones@nanoform.com / +44 7804 474771

For investor relations queries, please contact:

Henri von Haartman, Director of Investor Relations

hvh@nanoform.com / +46 7686 650 11

About Nanoform

Nanoform is an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company. Nanoform works together with pharma and biotech partners globally to provide hope for patients in developing new and improved medicines utilizing Nanoform's platform technologies. The company focuses on reducing clinical attrition and on enhancing drug molecules' performance through its nanoforming technologies and formulation services. Nanoform's capabilities include GMP manufacturing, and its services span the small to large molecule development space with a focus on solving key issues in drug solubility and bioavailability and on enabling novel drug delivery applications. Nanoform's shares are listed on the Premier-segment of Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Helsinki (ticker: NANOFH) and Stockholm (ticker: NANOFS). Certified Adviser: Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, +358 40 744 1900. For more information, please visit http://www.nanoform.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This company release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Nanoform's strategy, business plans and focus. The words may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this company release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this company release, including, without limitation, any related to Nanoform's business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines and competition from other companies. Nanoform cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Nanoform disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this company release represent Nanoform's views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

