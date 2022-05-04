SUMMER JUST GOT JUICIER, SIMPLY SPIKED LEMONADE™ HITS SHELVES THIS JUNE

Molson Coors debuts Simply Spiked Lemonade™ with variety pack and four, juicy new flavors

CHICAGO , May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) today announces that Simply Spiked Lemonade™, the highly anticipated new lineup of full-flavor alcohol beverages inspired by the country's no. 1 chilled juice brand, will arrive on shelves this June. Simply Spiked Lemonade™ marks the latest product line in the agreement between Molson Coors and The Coca Cola Company and will bring real fruit juice credentials to the ready-to-drink alcohol beverage space.

Simply Spiked Product Lineup (PRNewswire)

"We knew people would be excited once they found out about Simply Spiked Lemonade™. We didn't expect the unprecedented level of consumer hype, which we've never seen for a product announcement before," says Joy Ghosh, vice president of above premium beer and flavored alcohol beverages at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "From all the tweets, memes and off-the-charts social excitement, people are pumped to try this product and the good news is, the wait is almost over. In a few weeks, drinkers across the country will be able to try Simply Spiked Lemonade™ for themselves."

Just in time for summer, Simply Spiked Lemonade™ will debut this June in four distinct flavors:

Signature Lemonade: Bright and refreshing, with a perfect balance of sweet lemonade and fresh, lemony tartness

Strawberry Lemonade: Ripe, jammy strawberry notes combined with an elevated, tart lemonade finish

Blueberry Lemonade: Unique and refreshing, with ripe blueberry notes blended with smooth lemonade flavor

Watermelon Lemonade: Watermelon sweetness complimented by a bright, lemon juice balance

Each will be available in a four-flavor variety pack featuring slim cans as well as 24oz standalone cans for select flavors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company produces, distributes and markets Simply Spiked Lemonade™ as part of an agreement with The Coca-Cola Company. As The Coca-Cola Company's second-largest U.S. brand in terms of net revenue after Coca-Cola, Simply® is a $1 billion+ and growing brand. It can be found in 1 of every 2 American households.

The launch of Simply Spiked Lemonade™ marks the latest collaboration between Molson Coors and The Coca-Cola Company following the 2021 launch of Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer, which recently expanded with Topo Chico® Ranch Water Hard Seltzer and Topo Chico® Margarita Hard Seltzer in 2022.

To learn about how Simply Spiked Lemonade™ is gearing up for its juicy summer launch, visit drinksimplyspiked.com and follow the brand on social @DrinkSimplySpiked.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Molson Coors