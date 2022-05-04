Three Additional Princess Cruises Ships Return to Service

Crown Princess, Island Princess and Royal Princess Welcome Guests Onboard to Experience Cruise Vacations to Alaska and the Panama Canal

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three additional Princess Cruises ships are returning to service welcoming guests back onboard – Crown Princess, Island Princess and Royal Princess. This milestone marks a total of 12 ships, 80 percent of the fleet, that will have resumed cruising since July 2021, for the world's leading international cruise line.

Royal Princess sailed from Vancouver on May 2 for the popular “Voyage of the Glaciers” Alaska season. (PRNewswire)

Island Princess departed Ft. Lauderdale on April 27 on a Panama Canal cruise; Royal Princess sailed from Vancouver on May 2 for the popular "Voyage of the Glaciers" Alaska season; and Crown Princess is scheduled to depart Seattle on May 7 for a summer program of Inside Passage Alaska cruises.

"We're so excited to have three more Princess MedallionClass ships return to service and our shipboard teams are ready to help our guests create a lifetime of vacation memories," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "It's so gratifying to see tens of thousands of guests each week enjoying their vacations with us and the friendly and attentive service that is a Princess Cruises hallmark."

Island Princess – Panama Canal – Departed Ft. Lauderdale on April 27

Celebrating the 55th anniversary of the cruise line sailing to the engineering marvel of the Panama Canal, Island Princess departed on a 14-day Ocean-to-Ocean Panama Canal voyage from Ft. Lauderdale to Los Angeles on April 27, and will return on a subsequent voyage from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale on May 11. Princess first sailed to the Panama Canal in 1967 aboard Princess Italia. Island Princess will then depart Ft. Lauderdale for Europe, sailing various British Isles, Northern Europe (including Iceland and the Arctic Circle) and Mediterranean voyages.

Royal Princess – Alaska – Departed Vancouver on May 2

Sailing on the cruise line's top-rated "Voyage of the Glaciers" itinerary, Royal Princess departs on back-to-back northbound and southbound cruises from Vancouver and Whittier (Anchorage). Every sailing includes two days of glacier viewing featuring Glacier Bay National Park, plus Hubbard Glacier (southbound) or College Fjord (northbound). Port visits include Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway. These cruises can also be combined with one of the cruise line's 20 cruisetour options featuring an unforgettable land tour visiting the magnificent Denali National Park and Princess Wilderness Lodges.

Crown Princess – Alaska – Scheduled to Sail from Seattle on May 7

Departing on Saturdays from Seattle, Crown Princess is scheduled to depart on 19, seven-day Inside Passage voyages to Alaska through September 10, 2022. She will then move to Los Angeles for a season of California Coast and Hawaii sailings.

Return to Service Schedule – All 15 Princess Ships

The cruise line's fleet of 15 ships are currently sailing or are scheduled to return to service by September 2022, to worldwide destinations including Alaska, Australia, the California Coast, Caribbean, Europe, Hawaii, Mexico and the Panama Canal. Cruise ships, return dates, 2022 itineraries in chronological order include:

Majestic Princess

Sailing since July 25, 2021

Alaska, California Coast, Mexico

Regal Princess

Sailing since July 31, 2021

Caribbean, Europe

Sky Princess

Sailing since August 30, 2021

Caribbean, Europe

Grand Princess

Sailing since September 25, 2021

California Coast, Hawaii, Mexico

Emerald Princess

Sailing since October 15, 2021

Panama Canal, Europe

Ruby Princess

Sailing since October 31, 2021

California Coast, Hawaii, Mexico, Panama Canal

Enchanted Princess – NEW SHIP

Inaugural season began Nov. 10, 2021

Caribbean, Europe

Caribbean Princess

Sailing since November 28, 2021

Caribbean, Panama Canal

Discovery Princess – NEW SHIP

Inaugural season began March 27, 2022

California Coast, Mexico, Alaska

Island Princess

Sailing since April 27, 2022

Panama Canal, Europe

Royal Princess

Sailing since May 2, 2022

Alaska

Crown Princess

Returning May 7, 2022

Alaska

Coral Princess

Returning June 16, 2022

Australia

Diamond Princess

Returning September 1, 2022

California Coast, Mexico

Sapphire Princess

Returning September 24, 2022

California Coast, Hawaii, Mexico

Princess MedallionClass Vacations

Princess delivers Princess MedallionClass Vacations which begins with the Medallion™ wearable, a quarter-sized, device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

