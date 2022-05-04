Vail Resorts Announces Summer Escape Sale, With Exclusive Benefits for Epic Pass Holders

Save on summer lodging during Vail Resorts' best hospitality sale of the season, with savings of 15% beginning May 24

Epic Pass Holders receive savings of more than 30%, plus exclusive early access to the sale beginning May 19

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vail Resorts today announced its biggest hospitality sale of the summer season, offering guests a limited-time opportunity to save 15% on lodging rates at hotels, condos, and chalets across its portfolio of premier destinations in the United States and Canada. From Tuesday, May 24 through Tuesday, May 31, guests will have a full week to book the best lodging rates for summer travel and beyond.

Epic Pass Holders – including those with an Epic Day Pass – will receive exclusive early access to the Summer Escape Sale beginning May 19, plus an additional 20% off the already discounted rates, for more than 30% savings at Vail Resorts owned and operated properties in North America. Epic Pass Holders can book the Summer Escape Sale by signing into their Epic Pass account, selecting the sale and searching for their lodging of choice.

Guests should lock in a 2022/23 Epic Pass by May 30 to receive the additional savings on the sale and the lowest price on their pass. All 2022/23 Pass Holders also receive summer resort benefits with Epic Mountain Rewards, including 20% off on-mountain food and beverage, owned and operated lodging, bike passes and rentals, and golf (at select resorts). Summer Scenic Gondola rides at participating resorts are also free with eligible passes (excludes Epic Day Pass).

Vail Resorts' Summer Escape Sale will be live with the most up-to-date room rates and availability on Vail Resorts' lodging deals page. Vail Resorts' portfolio of resorts have each announced summer opening dates and initial activities. Summer activities/operations across resorts may open at later dates, depending on snow melt and trail conditions, and are subject to change. For more information on summer and new activity announcements, follow resort social media channels and websites.

Colorado Summer Activity Details

Crested Butte : Resort Activities Open June 11

Located in the Wildflower Capital of Colorado , summer blooms in Crested Butte with scenic rides on the Silver Queen Lift and Bike Haul on the Red Lady Express, along with hiking, bungee trampolines, a climbing wall, and the Crested Butte Mountain Bike Park. Events are returning this summer and include the Pinnacle Mountain Bike Race Series, 4th of July celebration, Chili & Beer Festival, Live! At Mt. Crested Butte Summer Concert Series, and more. Summer Escape Sale rates will be available at The Grand Lodge Hotel & Spa located in the heart of the base area village, and the centrally located Lodge at Mountaineer Square features upscale accommodations. Located in the Wildflower Capital of, summer blooms inwith scenic rides on the Silver Queen Lift and Bike Haul on the Red Lady Express, along with hiking, bungee trampolines, a climbing wall, and the Crested Butte Mountain Bike Park. Events are returning this summer and include the Pinnacle Mountain Bike Race Series, 4th of July celebration, Chili & Beer Festival, Live! At Mt. Crested Butte Summer Concert Series, and more.rates will be available atlocated in the heart of the base area village, and the centrally locatedfeatures upscale accommodations.

Vail Mountain: Resort Activities Open June 17

Ahead of its 60th anniversary season, Vail Mountain will open for summer with the return of Epic Discovery with guest favorites including the Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster, tubing hills, kids zipline, Paramount Peak Climbing Wall, Gore Creek Mini Golf and more. Visitors can enjoy scenic gondola rides, hiking, and bike haul from both Vail and Lionshead Villages. Mountaintop dining and summer après await at MidVail and Eagle's Nest. Summer Escape Sale rates will be available at The Lodge at Vail , A RockResort, centrally located in Vail Village as well as The Arrabelle, A RockResort, and The Hythe , a Luxury Collection Resort, both located in the heart of Lionshead Village. Ahead of its 60anniversary season, Vail Mountain will open for summer with the return ofwith guest favorites including the Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster, tubing hills, kids zipline, Paramount Peak Climbing Wall, Gore Creek Mini Golf and more. Visitors can enjoy scenic gondola rides, hiking, and bike haul from bothand Lionshead Villages. Mountaintop dining and summer après await at MidVail and Eagle's Nest.rates will be available atA RockResort, centrally located inas well asA RockResort, and, a Luxury Collection Resort, both located in the heart of Lionshead Village.

Breckenridge : Resort Activities Open June 17

Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, Breckenridge brings back Epic Discovery with a variety of scenic, family-friendly and thrill-seeking high alpine activities based out of Peak 8. Summer fun will include scenic lift rides, the Gold Runner Coaster, alpine slides, climbing wall, rope challenge courses, 4x4 tours, bungee trampolines and more. Summer Escape Sale rates will be available at One Ski Hill Place, A RockResort, located steps from the BreckConnect Gondola which will operate daily during summer. Savings will also be available at The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Breckenridge, situated across from Breck's Peak 9 and in close proximity to mountain activities. Celebrating its 60th anniversary this year,brings backwith a variety of scenic, family-friendly and thrill-seeking high alpine activities based out of Peak 8. Summer fun will include scenic lift rides, the Gold Runner Coaster, alpine slides, climbing wall, rope challenge courses, 4x4 tours, bungee trampolines and more.rates will be available atA RockResort, located steps from the BreckConnect Gondola which will operate daily during summer. Savings will also be available at, situated across from Breck's Peak 9 and in close proximity to mountain activities.

Beaver Creek : Resort Activities Open June 18

Summer tees off at Beaver Creek Golf Club and Red Sky Golf Club opening to resort guests in May. Beaver Creek Resort activities will include scenic lift rides, hiking and bike haul, gemstone panning, mini golf and more. On mountain, Spruce Saddle will be open for dining, featuring BBQ to satiate appetites worked up from hiking the Overlook Trail or enjoying lawn games like volleyball and cornhole. Fine dining returns at Beano's Cabin, as well as guided hike and wine, horseback and 4x4 tour excursions. Travelers can plan their visit around signature events like Blues, Brews and BBQ; the Independence Day Celebration; and Wine and Spirits Festival. Summer Escape Sale rates will be available at The Pines Lodge, A RockResort, and The Osprey, A RockResort, both featuring outdoor pools and located within walking distance of the charming Beaver Creek Village . Summer tees off at Beaver Creek Golf Club and Red Sky Golf Club opening to resort guests in May. Beaver Creek Resort activities will include scenic lift rides, hiking and bike haul, gemstone panning, mini golf and more. On mountain, Spruce Saddle will be open for dining, featuring BBQ to satiate appetites worked up from hiking the Overlook Trail or enjoying lawn games like volleyball and cornhole. Fine dining returns at Beano's Cabin, as well as guided hike and wine, horseback and 4x4 tour excursions. Travelers can plan their visit around signature events like Blues, Brews and BBQ; the Independence Day Celebration; and Wine and Spirits Festival.rates will be available at, A RockResort, and, A RockResort, both featuring outdoor pools and located within walking distance of the charming

Keystone : Resort On-Mountain Activities Open June 22

Keystone golf will tee off in May with the opening of the River Course and the Ranch Course. Keystone's Lakeside Village will open with an array of activities in time for Memorial Day Weekend celebrations. Beginning in June, visitors can go horseback riding, and sign up for scenic wagon rides and scenic wagon ride dinners. Keystone Festivals will return with signature weekend events in River Run Village, starting with the Bacon & Bourbon Festival June 25-26 . Summer Escape Sale rates will be available at Keystone Lodge & Spa, with weekend entertainment featuring live music out by Keystone Lake. Discounted rates will also be bookable at Ski Tip Lodge and Hyatt Place Keystone. As an added perk, guests who book directly with Keystone Resort for two nights or more will receive the Keystone Adventure Pass, unlocking benefits like free golf on arrival day, free yoga and a free gondola ride for kids 12 and under. golf will tee off in May with the opening of the River Course and the Ranch Course.Lakeside Village will open with an array of activities in time for Memorial Day Weekend celebrations. Beginning in June, visitors can go horseback riding, and sign up for scenic wagon rides and scenic wagon ride dinners. Keystone Festivals will return with signature weekend events in River Run Village, starting with the Bacon & Bourbon Festivalrates will be available at, with weekend entertainment featuring live music out by Keystone Lake. Discounted rates will also be bookable atand. As an added perk, guests who book directly with Keystone Resort for two nights or more will receive the, unlocking benefits like free golf on arrival day, free yoga and a free gondola ride for kids 12 and under.

Utah Summer Activity Details

Park City : Resort Activities Open May 27

Conveniently located just 30 minutes from Salt Lake International Airport, summer fun is in close proximity at Park City . Canyons Golf tees things up on May 21 , while at Park City Mountain Village, visitors can look forward to The Park City Adventure Park with activities including an alpine slide, mountain coaster, mini-golf, gem panning and more. On-mountain, take in the views with scenic lift rides, mountain biking and hiking. Summer Escape Sale rates will be available at Sundial Lodge, located just steps away from the Red Pine Gondola, and the Grand Summit Hotel, A RockResort, located in the heart of Canyons Village. Conveniently located just 30 minutes from Salt Lake International Airport, summer fun is in close proximity at. Canyons Golf tees things up on, while at Park City Mountain Village, visitors can look forward to The Park City Adventure Park with activities including an alpine slide, mountain coaster, mini-golf, gem panning and more. On-mountain, take in the views with scenic lift rides, mountain biking and hiking.rates will be available atlocated just steps away from the Red Pine Gondola, and the, A RockResort, located in the heart of Canyons Village.

California Summer Activity Details

Kirkwood Mountain Resort: Resort Activities Open June 1

Removed from the hustle and bustle of Lake Tahoe , Kirkwood's biking and hiking trails will open for summer adventure as soon as the snow melts. Wildflowers are a primary draw as they continue to change through the season. Discwood, the resort's 18-hole disc golf course, is one of the most difficult and scenic courses in the area and will open June 1 . The historic Kirkwood Inn, which has operated as a bar and restaurant since 1864, will be open daily starting May 27 . Summer Escape Sale rates will be available at The Meadows and Timber Ridge. Removed from the hustle and bustle ofbiking and hiking trails will open for summer adventure as soon as the snow melts. Wildflowers are a primary draw as they continue to change through the season. Discwood, the resort's 18-hole disc golf course, is one of the most difficult and scenic courses in the area and will open. The historic Kirkwood Inn, which has operated as a bar and restaurant since 1864, will be open daily startingrates will be available atand

Heavenly Mountain Resort: Resort Activities Open June 17

High above the waters of Lake Tahoe , Heavenly offers a quintessential summer panoramic lake backdrop. Heavenly will kick-off summer sightseeing with its iconic Gondola with more activities to follow. Book Summer Escape Sale rates at Lakeland Village. High above the waters of, Heavenly offers a quintessential summer panoramic lake backdrop. Heavenly will kick-off summer sightseeing with its iconic Gondola with more activities to follow. Bookrates at

Northstar California : Resort Activities Open July 20

The majestic trees in the Martis Valley open up for the ideal mountain getaway with the resort's pro-rated 18-hole golf course teeing off the season May 20 , followed by the opening of the resort's Bike Park June 10 and additional summer activities. Summer Escape Sale rates will be available at Ski Trails Condominiums. The majestic trees in the Martis Valley open up for the ideal mountain getaway with the resort's pro-rated 18-hole golf course teeing off the season, followed by the opening of the resort's Bike Parkand additional summer activities.rates will be available at

Canada Summer Activity Details

Whistler Blackcomb: Resort Activities Open May 13

Whistler Blackcomb's summer launches with mountain biking, hiking and sightseeing coming back in full-force as the resort reopens to the world. The Whistler Mountain Bike Park is set to open with daily access to its iconic Top of the World bike trail, so riders can shred the 1500-meter descent to the valley against a backdrop of the snowcapped Coast Mountains. Whistler Mountain's Peak Zone will return to its full glory with the Cloudraker Skybridge and Raven's Eye sightseeing platform open to guests for the first time in two years. The mountain will also feature new interpretive signage highlighting knowledge and stories from the Skwxwú7mesh Nation and Líl̓wat Nation, on whose unceded territory the mountains sit. Summer Escape Sale rates will be bookable at Legends, Creekside's premier family accommodation and First Tracks Lodge. Whistler Blackcomb's summer launches with mountain biking, hiking and sightseeing coming back in full-force as the resort reopens to the world. The Whistler Mountain Bike Park is set to open with daily access to its iconicbike trail, so riders can shred the 1500-meter descent to the valley against a backdrop of the snowcapped Coast Mountains. Whistler Mountain's Peak Zone will return to its full glory with the Cloudraker Skybridge and Raven's Eye sightseeing platform open to guests for the first time in two years. The mountain will also feature new interpretive signage highlighting knowledge and stories from the Skwxwú7mesh Nation and Líl̓wat Nation, on whose unceded territory the mountains sit.rates will be bookable at, Creekside's premier family accommodation and

Vermont Summer Activity Details

Mount Snow : Resort Activities Open May 20

Mount Snow opens for summer with golf, scenic lift rides, and the Mountain Bike Park. Summer Escape Sale rates will be available at Grand Summit Resort. At Stowe ( May 28 ), celebrate summer with the opening of the Auto Toll Road, Gondola Sky Ride and the return of the Stowe Rocks climbing gym. opens for summer with golf, scenic lift rides, and the Mountain Bike Park.rates will be available at. At, celebrate summer with the opening of the Auto Toll Road, Gondola Sky Ride and the return of the Stowe Rocks climbing gym.

Okemo: Resort Activities Open June 16

Okemo will also be open for summer fun with scenic lift rides, lift-served mountain biking and Adventure Zone activities including mini golf, a mountain coaster, and a climbing wall. Welcome the weekends in Okemo with Summer Escape Sale rates at Jackson Gore Inn, and enjoy an outdoor Summer Music Series on the lawn featuring live music, BBQ and more on Friday evenings. Okemo will also be open for summer fun with scenic lift rides, lift-served mountain biking and Adventure Zone activities including mini golf, a mountain coaster, and a climbing wall. Welcome the weekends in Okemo withrates at, and enjoy an outdoor Summer Music Series on the lawn featuring live music, BBQ and more on Friday evenings.

Pennsylvania Summer Activity Details

Liberty Mountain : Resort Activities Now Open

Liberty is conveniently located just north of the Maryland - Pennsylvania border and a 90-minute drive from Washington D.C. , Northern Virginia and Baltimore . Golf takes center stage for summer operations, with select special events to be announced throughout the season. Visitors can take advantage of Summer Escape Sale rates at the Alpine Lodge and Highland Lodge, which offers sweeping views of Liberty's golf course. Liberty is conveniently located just north of theborder and a 90-minute drive fromand. Golf takes center stage for summer operations, with select special events to be announced throughout the season. Visitors can take advantage ofrates at theand, which offers sweeping views of Liberty's golf course.

Flexible Booking Policy

The Summer Escape Sale spans arrival dates throughout the summer season, with select properties extending discounted rates into the 22/23 ski and ride season. Minimum stay and additional restrictions and exclusions apply. See full terms & conditions at snow.com/hospitality/terms. The most up-to-date room rates and availability for participating hotels, condos, and lodges across Vail Resorts' North American portfolio of resorts can be found at Vail Resorts' lodging deals page. To provide guests with flexibility and reassurance as they navigate their travel plans, Vail Resorts also offers a flexible booking policy.

