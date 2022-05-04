William M. Sisson Elected to Board of Wildlife Habitat Council

BETHESDA, Md. and NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William M. "Bill" Sisson, executive director, North America, of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), has been elected to the board of directors of the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC), it was announced today.

"We are very excited that Bill will be serving on our board," said Margaret O'Gorman, president, of Bethesda-based WHC. "Bill's mission with WBCSD to aggressively address the interconnected challenges of climate change, the loss of nature, and social inequality, pairs extremely well with the work we are doing to operationalize biodiversity to meet business challenges or opportunities."

As the only international conservation non-government organization focused exclusively on the private sector, WHC provides a framework for voluntary conservation action on a wide variety of corporate lands. WHC's corporate members represent some of the leading national and multinational corporations seeking to support sustainable ecosystems and the communities that surround them.

"I am glad to be joining WHC's board of directors at this critical time," Sisson said. "Over the next few decades, we're facing the threat of the extinction of millions of plants and animals due to global warming and climate change. It could severely alter biodiverse ecosystems and human societies around the globe.

"So, the work by WHC of helping the private sector in strategic approaches to land management is critically important in the quest to prevent the loss of nature throughout North America and around the world," Sisson added.

For 33 years, WHC has been promoting ecological stewardship action on corporate lands through partnerships and education. Since only 10%-15% of the world's land surface is protected, private lands provide an opportunity to restore and protect biodiversity. It consults with multinational and national corporations to develop strategies, frameworks and approaches that integrate action on nature into corporate ambitions and impact reporting.

It also recognizes corporate conservation efforts through its Conservation Certification® program which has recognized over 1,000 nature-based programs in 47 states and 28 countries.

Geneva, Switzerland-based WBCSD is the leading global, CEO-led organization of more than 220 of the world's leading sustainable businesses working collectively and collaboratively to accelerate the system transformations needed for a net zero, nature positive, and more equitable future.

Sisson, who oversees all WBCSD activities throughout North America, is based in New York City.

Along with his team, Sisson engages corporate executives and sustainability leaders to share practical insights on the obstacles and opportunities they face in tackling the integrated climate, nature, and inequality sustainability challenge. The organization co-develops with members "how-to" CEO-guides, provide science-based target guidance, including standards and protocols, and help WBCSD members drive integrated actions to tackle climate, nature and inequality challenges across sectors and geographical regions.

