Certain Dri Launches NEW Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Dry Spray

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certain Dri , the #1 over-the-counter doctor recommended antiperspirant brand for people with excessive sweating, has announced the launch of its first aerosol product — Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Dry Spray. The new dry spray is specifically formulated with precise amounts of active ingredients to offer an improved and effective solution to sweat management.

Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Dry Spray is a new antiperspirant from the #1 doctor recommended antiperspirant brand and clinically formulated to provide advanced sweat and odor protection for up to 48 hours. For more information and to find where to purchase, please visit https://certaindri.com/. (PRNewswire)

Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Dry Spray contains 25% Aluminum Chlorohydrate in a new dry spray formula that goes on instantly dry for a cleaner, fresher feel. The formula is designed to stop sweat before it starts, while providing all-day sweat and odor protection — a particular benefit for those with excessive sweating. While excessive sweating is not life-threatening, it can interfere with normal, daily activities and affect a person's quality of life.

"We are thrilled to share Certain Dri's new Prescription Strength Clinical Dry Spray, with higher levels of active ingredients than the leading antiperspirant dry spray," said Tyler Smith, Certain Dri Brand Marketing Lead at Bridges Consumer Healthcare. "Previously, those with excessive sweating had limited options and felt stuck choosing between roll-ons and solids. Now they can experience the sweat protection of Certain Dri that they've come to trust in a convenient and comfortable spray, and feel an extra boost of confidence to go about their day."

The sweat management market contains various competitive products designed to combat sweating, but most work primarily to mask odor. "I've received countless comments from my patients about how nothing works to control their sweat," said Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD, a board-certified dermatologist and Certain Dri Specialist. "Finding the right product to overcome excessive sweating is the first step to success, and this newly formulated product is perfect for helping my clients to get their underarm wetness under control."

Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Dry Spray is the first invisible dry spray antiperspirant from the Certain Dri portfolio, and it joins Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Roll-on, Certain Dri Extra Strength Clinical Solid and Certain Dri Everyday Strength Clinical Solid. Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Dry Spray is available for purchase on Amazon, at Meijer and at select CVS® Pharmacy locations.

For more information and to find where to buy Certain Dri products, please visit https://certaindri.com/ .

About Certain Dri

Certain Dri is the #1 doctor recommended antiperspirant brand for people with excessive sweating. As one of the only brands offering trusted clinical strength, Certain has three varying levels of sweat protection: Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical – the strongest in the product portfolio – Certain Dri Extra Strength Clinical and Certain Dri Everyday Strength Clinical.

