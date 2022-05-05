Cognizant Founders Cup to host Women's Leadership Day presented by Versant Health

Women's Leadership Day to include fireside chat with keynote speaker and New York Times Bestselling Author Lindsey Pollak

CLIFTON, N.J., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cognizant Founders Cup team along with Versant Health are pleased to announce the creation of the Cognizant Founders Cup Women's Leadership Day presented by Versant Health. The event will take place Thursday, May 12 at 11:30 a.m. at Upper Montclair Country Club during the week of the Cognizant Founders Cup, a tournament that pays tribute to the 13 founding members of the LPGA. With a focus on the dynamic shift in people's relationships with their job and career, as it relates to work-life balance, value drivers, growth opportunities and development, Women's Leadership Day will also include a panel discussion highlighting the journey from following to becoming a leader.

"Versant Health is proud to sponsor the LPGA as we share the common goal of advancing women and girls in sports, their careers, and in life. Women's Leadership Day directly reflects our commitment to amplify and celebrate the diverse perspectives and experiences of strong, influential women across all facets, " says Jen Wyeth, Vice President, Strategic Planning and Marketing Communications. "Conversations like the ones that will take place are vital to our understanding the evolving needs of emerging leaders and talent."

The Women's Leadership Day, an opportunity for current and emerging women leaders to discuss leadership development and female empowerment while networking and learning, will include a fireside chat with keynote speaker, Lindsey Pollack. Pollak is a New York Times bestselling author and one of the world's leading career and workplace experts. She was named to the 2020 Thinkers50 Radar List, which honors the top global management thinkers whose work is shaping the future of how organizations are managed and led. Pollak's most recent book, Recalculating: Navigate Your Career Through the Changing World of Work, was published in 2021 as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and her previous book The Remix: How to Lead and Succeed in the Multigenerational Workplace was named a Book of the Month by the Wall Street Journal and Financial Times. A Yale University graduate, Pollack's speaking audiences and consulting clients have included more than 250 corporations, law firms, conferences and universities, and she has appeared on numerous media outlets like The TODAY Show, CNN and NPR.

The Women's Leadership Day panel will include LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan, whose experience includes 19 years at Chelsea Piers Management and seven years as Princeton University's Ford Family Director of Athletics, along with Alison Banks-Moore, Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield New Jersey, and Thea Hayden, Vice President, Brand, Creative, Digital and Analytics, Cognizant.

The event will also feature a conversation with Lizette Salas, an LPGA Tour winner, five-time U.S. Solheim Cup Team member and Versant Health ambassador, and World Golf and LPGA Hall of Fame member and 48-time LPGA Tour winner Nancy Lopez. The day will conclude with a Networking Happy Hour.

About Versant Health—Proud Presenting Sponsor of the Cognizant Founders Cup Women's Leadership Day

Versant Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MetLife, is one of the nation's leading managed vision care companies serving more than 38 million members nationwide. Through our Davis Vision plans and Superior Vision plans, we help members enjoy the wonders of sight through healthy eyes and vision. Providing vision and eye health solutions that range from routine vision benefits to medical management, Versant Health has unique visibility and scale across the total eye health value chain. As a result, members enjoy a seamless experience with access to one of the broadest provider networks in the industry and an exclusive frame collection. Commercial groups, individuals, third parties, and health plans that serve government-sponsored programs such as Medicaid and Medicare are among our valued customers.

About the LPGA

The LPGA is the world's leading professional golf organization for women, with a goal to change the face of golf by making the sport more accessible and inclusive.

Created in 1950 by 13 Founders, the Association celebrates a diverse and storied history. The LPGA Tour competes across the globe, reaching television audiences in more than 220 countries. The Epson Tour, the LPGA's official qualifying tour, consistently produces a pipeline of talent ready for the world stage. The LPGA also holds a joint-venture collaboration with the Ladies European Tour (LET), increasing playing opportunities for female golfers in Europe. Across the three Tours, the LPGA represents players in more than 60 countries.

Additionally, the LPGA Foundation has empowered and supported girls and women since 1991, most notably through LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, the only national program of its kind, which annually engages with nearly 100,000 girls. The LPGA Amateur Golf Association and LPGA Women's Network provide virtual and in-person connections to female golfers around the world, while LPGA Professionals are educators, business leaders and gamechangers dedicated to growing the game of golf for everyone.

