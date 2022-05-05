Enveric Biosciences to Host Fireside Chat with Dr. Bob Dagher, Chief Medical Officer, on May 17th at 10:00 a.m. ET

NAPLES, FL, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a neuroscience-focused biotechnology company developing next-generation, psychedelic-inspired mental health medicines, today announced that it will host a virtual fireside chat with its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bob Dagher, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

Dr. Bob Dagher has over 20 years of clinical research experience within neuroscience in academia and industry organizations and has fostered the development of several small molecule drugs and biologics across all stages of drug development, targeting the treatment of psychiatric, neurological and rare diseases.

During the event, Dr. Dagher will discuss the psychedelic industry landscape and Cancer Related Distress, highlighting Enveric's differentiated approach to advancing psychedelic therapeutics. Additionally, he will review the Enveric's anticipated milestones for 2022 and discuss the Company's plan to execute on its vision to developing psychedelic-inspired mental health medicines.

Webcast Information

To attend the live video webcast, please register here or email KCSA Strategic Communications at EnvericBio@kcsa.com.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a neuroscience-focused pharmaceutical company developing next-generation, psychedelic-inspired mental health medicines. Enveric's robust pipeline supports drug development from the clinic to commercialization aimed to help millions of patients in need around the world suffering from conditions that include cancer-related distress, PTSD and more. For additional information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", " expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the ability to achieve the value creation contemplated by technical developments; the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Enveric's ongoing and planned clinical trials; the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on Enveric's ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; delays in planned clinical trials; the ability to establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; the ability to establish or maintain collaborations on the development of therapeutic candidates; the ability to obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; the ability to obtain future funding for developmental products and working capital and to obtain such funding on commercially reasonable terms; Enveric's ability to manufacture product candidates on a commercial scale or in collaborations with third parties; changes in the size and nature of competitors; the ability to retain key executives and scientists; and the ability to secure and enforce legal rights related to Enveric's products, including patent protection. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Enveric, is set forth in Enveric's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Enveric disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

