Global X Announces the Hire of Adam Sze to Enhance Digital Asset Initiatives Globally

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the appointment of Adam Sze as Head of Digital Assets Product. The appointment of Mr. Sze highlights the firm's commitment to providing investors with digital asset product solutions.

Mr. Sze most recently served as the Director of ETP Product for 21Shares AG, a Swiss-based cryptocurrency ETP issuer, where he was responsible for leading the team in the design, implementation, and launch of more than a dozen physically-backed cryptocurrency ETPs. Previously, Mr. Sze held senior-level roles on the Product Development and Product Management teams at New York Life Investment Management, covering traditional and alternative investment assets in various investment vehicles.

"The digital asset space has scaled from a decentralized currency to a digital economy, and the use case for digital assets has expanded to allow for the creation of applications that leverage the advantages of blockchain technology," said Alex Ashby, Head of Product Development at Global X. "Adam brings over 15 years of experience in product development and product management to Global X, with in-depth knowledge of the rapidly evolving digital and cryptocurrency asset environment. We are thrilled to welcome Adam to the firm as Head of Digital Assets Product at a pivotal time in the evolution of the digital assets landscape."

"I'm excited to be joining Global X as Head of Digital Assets Product, especially as digital assets are disrupting large sectors of the economy and daily life," said Sze. "Global X is extremely well-positioned to thoughtfully grow its involvement in the space, particularly as the firm looks to expand its lineup of products capturing the digital assets theme as well as its offering of physically-backed cryptocurrency ETPs in Europe."

The adoption of digital assets continues to accelerate and new cryptocurrency-based economies are being formed around the world, with the global crypto market cap now surpassing $1.7 trillion.i The addition of Mr. Sze represents Global X's strong commitment to providing digital asset solutions both in the U.S. and globally.

