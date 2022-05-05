GOL discloses preliminary traffic figures for April 2022

SÃO PAULO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of April 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Highlights:

GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 227.8%. Total seats increased 221.2% and the number of departures increased by 227.2%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 209.5% and the load factor was 78.2%.

GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 211.6% and demand (RPK) increased by 192.4%. GOL's domestic load factor was 77.7%. The volume of departures increased by 218.6% and seats increased by 212.8%.

GOL's international supply (ASK) was 145 million, the demand (RPK) was 127 million and international load factor was 87.4%.

April/22 Preliminary Traffic Figures:



Monthly Traffic Figures (¹) Accumulated Traffic Figures(¹) LTM Traffic Figures (¹)

Operating data * Apr/22 Apr/21 % Var. 4M22 4M21 % Var. Apr/22 LTM Apr/21 LTM % Var.

Total GOL

















Departures 14,889 4,551 227.2% 63,666 37,482 69.9% 150,019 97,886 63.8%

Seats (thousand) 2,595 808 221.2% 11,133 6,555 69.8% 26,311 17,077 64.5%

ASK (million) 2,927 893 227.8% 13,037 7,892 65.2% 30,127 20,333 58.2%

RPK (million) 2,288 739 209.5% 10,479 6,331 65.5% 24,743 16,320 61.1%

Load factor 78.2% 82.8% -4.6 p.p 80.4% 80.2% 0.2 p.p 82.1% 80.3% 1.5 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,960 661 196.5% 8,706 5,156 68.8% 21,058 13,443 66.3%

Domestic GOL



















Departures 14,499 4,551 218.6% 62,510 37,482 66.8% 148,948 97,886 62.3%

Seats (thousand) 2,527 808 212.8% 10,933 6,555 66.8% 26,127 17,077 63.1%

ASK (million) 2,783 893 211.6% 12,552 7,892 59.0% 29,661 20,333 55.2%

RPK (million) 2,162 739 192.4% 10,095 6,331 59.5% 24,391 16,320 58.2%

Load factor 77.7% 82.8% -5.1 p.p 80.4% 80.2% 0.2 p.p 82.2% 80.3% 1.6 p.p

Pax on board (thousand) 1,903 661 187.9% 8,546 5,156 65.7% 20,917 13,443 64.9%

International GOL



















Departures 390 0 N.A. 1,156 0 N.A. 1,071 0 N.A.

Seats (thousand) 67 0 N.A. 200 0 N.A. 183 0 N.A.

ASK (million) 145 0 N.A. 485 0 N.A. 466 0 N.A.

RPK (million) 127 0 N.A. 384 0 N.A. 352 0 N.A.

Load factor 87.4% 0 N.A. 79.2% 0 N.A. 75.5% 0 N.A.

Pax on board (thousand) 57 0 N.A. 160 0 N.A. 141 0 N.A.

On-time Departures 94.7% 97.3% -2.6 p.p 95.3% 96.8% -1.6 p.p 93.0% 95.8% -3.0 p.p

Flight Completion 99.5% 97.7% 1.8 p.p 99.6% 98.0% 1.6 p.p 99.3% 98.1% 1.3 p.p

Cargo Ton (thousand) 5.1 2.6 99.9% 19.8 12.4 59.4% 46.8 32.4 52.5%



























* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.

(1) Preliminary Figures

GOL Investor Relations

ri@voegol.com.br

www.voegol.com.br/ir

+55 (11) 2128-4700

About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")

GOL is Brazil's largest airline, leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since its founding in 2001, it has been the airline with the lowest unit cost in Latin America, which has enabled the democratization of air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM, in addition to making available to Customers many codeshare and interline agreements, bringing more convenience and ease of connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being First for Everyone", GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers, including: the largest inventory of seats and the most legroom; the most complete platform with internet, movies and live TV; and the best loyalty program, SMILES. In cargo transportation, GOLLOG delivers parcels to various regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 15,000 highly qualified airline professionals focused on Safety, GOL's number one value, and operates a standardized fleet of 135 Boeing 737 aircraft. GOL's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information, visit www.voegol.com.br/ri.

