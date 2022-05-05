Healthcare Trust of America Reiterates Commitment to Pending Merger with Healthcare Realty

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) ("Healthcare Trust of America" or "HTA") today issued the following statement regarding its previously announced definitive merger agreement with Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) ("HR"):

HTA is aware that HR has received and rejected an unsolicited, non-binding acquisition proposal. The merger agreement between HTA and HR remains in effect and both companies are committed to completing the pending transaction, which was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both HR and HTA.

The transformative combination of HTA and HR will join two premier real estate companies to create the preeminent, pure-play medical office building REIT with the assets and resources to successfully compete and deliver sustainable shareholder value creation. The combined company will have unmatched market scale in concentrated clusters, meaningful corporate and operational synergies, an expanded development pipeline, greater access to capital and enhanced balance sheet strength.

The pending merger of HTA and HR remains on track to be completed in the third quarter of 2022, subject to shareholder approvals and other customary closing conditions.

As previously announced on February 28, 2022, HR and HTA have executed a definitive merger agreement under which HTA shareholders will receive a total implied value of $35.08 per share, composed of a special cash dividend of $4.82 per share and a transaction exchange ratio of 1:1 based on HR's unaffected price of $30.26 on February 24, 2022.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as exclusive financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery LLP is acting as legal advisor to Healthcare Trust of America.

About HTA

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, with assets comprising approximately 26.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.8 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings as of December 31, 2021. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations. Investments are targeted to build critical mass in 20 to 25 leading gateway markets that generally have leading university and medical institutions, which translates to superior demographics, high-quality graduates, intellectual talent and job growth. The strategic markets HTA invests in support a strong, long-term demand for quality medical office space. HTA utilizes an integrated asset management platform consisting of on-site leasing, property management, engineering and building services, and development capabilities to create complete, state of the art facilities in each market. We believe this drives efficiencies, strong tenant and health system relationships, and strategic partnerships that result in high levels of tenant retention, rental growth and long-term value creation. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, HTA has developed a national brand with dedicated relationships at the local level.

Founded in 2006 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2012, HTA has produced attractive returns for its stockholders that have outperformed the US REIT index. More information about HTA can be found on the Company's Website (www.htareit.com), Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

