MGIC Announces Officer Promotions in Customer Experience and Mortgage Modeling Analytics

MILWAUKEE, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), the principal subsidiary of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG), today announced the promotion of Christina Ficks to Vice President – Customer Experience, and Erik Leaver to Vice President – Mortgage Modeling Analytics.

Ms. Ficks joined MGIC in 2017, earning progressive responsibilities in the areas of technology integration and automation before stepping into her current role of Director – Pricing Implementation in 2020. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Information Technology from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

"In the past five years, Christina has played an increasingly integral role in the areas of technology integration and automation," said Sal Miosi, President and Chief Operating Officer. "The customer has always been central to MGIC, and as our digital customer experience evolves, she is very well suited to lead the charge from this new leadership role. I congratulate her and look forward to her continued contributions."

Having joined MGIC in 2020 to serve as Senior Director – Risk Modeling, Mr. Leaver has a robust background in quantitative analysis and risk modeling. He holds both PhD and Masters degrees in Economics from the University of Notre Dame and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from St. John's University.

"Erik has already contributed invaluable enhancements to MGIC's use of modeling tools to best serve our customers and shareholders," said Steve Thompson, Chief Risk Officer. "I look forward to the continued capabilities he will develop in this elevated role and congratulate him on his promotion."

