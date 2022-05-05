Mobile Health Adds 40,000 New Employers in 2022 as Demand for Better Workplace Wellbeing Intensifies

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health has added 40,000 new employer customers in 2022, making it the fastest-growing digital health and wellbeing technology company just as wellbeing benefits become a top priority for employee health, productivity, and retention.

Nearly all employers will either expand or maintain well-being investments over the next 3-5 years according to the 2022 Business Group on Health Employer Sponsored Health & Wellbeing Survey. Only 24% of workers strongly agree their wellbeing is cared about by their employer — a significant drop since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mobile Health's highly scalable health and wellbeing platform enables every employer, regardless of their size, to bring market-leading holistic health and wellbeing solutions to their employees.

"Our vision at Mobile Health is to help every person live a better, longer, healthier life. We know for digital health and wellbeing interventions to work they have to be highly personalized, and we now provide this to every person at every employer, regardless of the employer's size. We've designed our technology to have the scalability and flexibility to help give every employer the opportunity to make a culture of health simple," said John Halloran, co-founder and CEO at Mobile Health.

For up to 80% of employees, the employer-provided digital health and wellbeing offerings are the only healthcare their employees will access in a given year. "Employee wellbeing is a critical foundational need for great companies to perform to their fullest potential, but too often employer-sponsored health benefits are a difficult challenge for companies to administer and for employees to use. We're excited to continue to make access to better health and wellbeing available to everyone," Halloran said.

Mobile Health is a digital health and wellbeing solution that makes it simple for employers to create healthy cultures for their employees. With Mobile Health, you can deliver a seamless wellbeing journey for employees and generate data-driven insights to better control costs and improve wellbeing. Discover how at www.mobilehealthconsumer.com .

