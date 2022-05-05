PLANETWATCH CELEBRATES EARTH DAY WITH GLOBAL TREE PLANTING INITIATIVE

"Stake for the Planet" represents a new partnership with global tree planting tech platform Treedom

This initiative is the first step towards PlanetWatch's pledge to plant 1 million trees in the next 5 years

ST. GENIS-POUILLY, France, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanetWatch, the world's first decentralized indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring network built on the Algorand blockchain, has partnered with Treedom, the first platform that allows you to plant a tree from a distance and follow the story of the project online, to launch the "Stake for the Planet" initiative.

Through this project, owners of PlanetWatch's tokens known as PLANETS can stake the digital assets in their Algorand wallet to earn a reward which will ultimately allow them to plant trees. If users stake 10,000 PLANETS tokens over one month, they will be able to plant a tree within PlanetWatch's forest, supported by Treedom. Each tree is linked to a collectible NFT that reflects its uniqueness. Owning the NFT means owning the tree.

"Stake for the Planet" is the first step towards PlanetWatch's pledge to plant 1 million trees worldwide in the next 5 years in support of global reforestation. Trees are being planted in the company's forest on Tredoom's platform. Currently, this forest includes 1,000 trees of 12 separate species across 3 different continents.

Claudio Parrinello, PlanetWatch CEO, commented: "Announcing our partnership with Treedom and the launch of Stake for the Planet on Earth Day reflects our double commitment to protecting public health via air quality data and mitigating climate change.

It is a pleasure to be working with Treedom, and a privilege to have PlanetWatch trees as part of their worldwide agroforestry network. The concept of harnessing digital assets on the blockchain to empower individuals in their contribution to global reforestation and carbon abatement is something we are very proud of."

Susanna Finardi, Treedom Partner & Head of Business Partnerships, said: "We are delighted that PlanetWatch, a player committed to monitoring air quality at a local level, has decided to rely on Treedom to plant trees and improve air quality at a global level. On the one hand, this will be good for the environment because the trees will absorb CO₂ and protect biodiversity. On the other, the fruit species will provide an income and empowerment opportunity for the communities involved. Together, we can achieve great results."

