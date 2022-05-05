A Redesign for E&E Exhibit Solutions - From the Ground Up

TEMPE, Ariz., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E&E ExhibitSolutions® has been creating award-winning designer trade show exhibits for 26 years and has strategically reconfigured their corporate holdings. The end result is a cohesive, efficient design of headquarter operations, graphics, trade show display rentals and warehouse/storage buildings.

"The pandemic has had an enormous impact on our industry over the past two years," said Daniel Chaddock, President. "We have used this time to work with long-time clients to determine their greatest needs and to assess the best way we can serve them. As such, we have sold two of our remote warehouse facilities which were located around the Greater Phoenix area and purchased a replacement facility right next to our existing headquarters' location. This change has allowed us to redesign and buildout an operational, production and shipping process that is streamlined and has greatly improved communication and efficiency."

"One of the ways we have continued to be successful through economic downturns and a global pandemic, is to be open to new possibilities and market trends," said Cynthia Chaddock CFO/Director of Marketing. "During the height of Covid 19, we developed sanitizer solutions while we sold two buildings and planned our consolidation strategy."

"We kept the lines of communication open with our clients and vendors during a time when the trade show and convention industries went dark. It is our customer relationships and our years of experience that have helped us not only survive, but to thrive as we are on the other side of this pandemic. We are excited about the new building layouts and what it will mean for effective and efficient delivery of custom-designed trade show products for our clients."

E&E Exhibit Solutions' main showroom is located at 1365 W. Auto Dr. Tempe, AZ 85284. For more information visit ExhibitsUSA and RentExhibitsUSA.

