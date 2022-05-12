AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

WARREN, Ohio, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE Amex:AWX) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

Net operating revenues in the first quarter of 2022 were $14.3 million compared with $15.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. The Company recorded a net loss attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared with net income attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2021. For the first quarter of 2022, basic net loss per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders was $0.32 compared with basic net income per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders of $0.18 in the first quarter of 2021.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets, captive landfill management services and salt water injection well operations. Avalon Holdings Corporation also owns Avalon Resorts and Clubs Inc., which includes the operation of a hotel and its associated resort amenities, four golf courses and related country clubs and a multipurpose recreation center.

AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except for per share amounts)































Three Months Ended



March 31,



2022

2021











Net operating revenues:







Waste management services $ 9,339

$ 11,150











Food, beverage and merchandise sales 1,665

1,341

Other golf and related operations 3,305

2,622

Total golf and related operations 4,970

3,963











Total net operating revenues 14,309

15,113











Costs and expenses:







Waste management services operating costs 7,578

8,701

Cost of food, beverage and merchandise 748

593

Golf and related operations operating costs 4,055

2,921

Depreciation and amortization expense 829

764

Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,265

2,280

Operating loss (1,166)

(146)











Other income (expense):







Interest expense (278)

(297)

Gain on debt extinguishment -

1,087

Other income, net 64

87

Income (loss) before income taxes (1,380)

731











Provision for income taxes 20

43

Net income (loss) (1,400)

688











Less net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (138)

(28)

Net income (loss) attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders $ (1,262)

$ 716











Income (loss) per share attributable to Avalon Holdings Corporation common shareholders:







Basic net income (loss) per share $ (0.32)

$ 0.18

Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.32)

$ 0.18











Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,899

3,899

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,899

3,945













AVALON HOLDINGS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)

















March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021 Assets





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,430

$ 3,254 Accounts receivable, net 10,737

9,933 Unbilled membership dues receivable 760

578 Inventories 1,358

1,105 Prepaid expenses 1,180

996 Other current assets 44

105 Total current assets 16,509

15,971







Property and equipment, net 54,496

53,338 Property and equipment under finance leases, net 5,301

5,390 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,588

1,598 Restricted cash 676

1,696 Noncurrent deferred tax asset 8

8 Other assets, net 35

36 Total assets $ 78,613

$ 78,037







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long term debt $ 1,140

$ 1,126 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 157

167 Current portion of obligations under operating leases 519

534 Accounts payable 10,196

10,164 Accrued payroll and other compensation 1,261

797 Accrued income taxes 74

67 Other accrued taxes 474

541 Deferred membership dues revenue 4,943

3,363 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 1,381

1,265 Total current liabilities 20,145

18,024







Long term debt, net of current portion 19,086

19,376 Obligations under finance leases, net of current portion 493

496 Obligations under operating leases, net of current portion 1,069

1,064 Asset retirement obligation 100

100







Equity:





Total Avalon Holdings Corporation Shareholders' Equity 37,808

39,069 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (88)

(92) Total shareholders' equity 37,720

38,977 Total liabilities and equity $ 78,613

$ 78,037

















View original content:

SOURCE Avalon Holdings Corporation