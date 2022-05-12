Los Angeles Downtown Medical Center Announced as Presenting Sponsor of NAMIWalks L.A. County

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater L.A. County (NAMI GLAC) is pleased to announce the L.A. Downtown Medical Center as the presenting sponsor of the 19th annual NAMIWalks L.A. County, to be held on May 21, 2022, in Grand Park.

This annual mental health awareness event taking place during Mental Health Awareness Month brings NAMI's message of hope and community to everyone impacted by mental illness. The theme this year is Together for Mental Health. Contributions to the event provide funding for NAMI's signature mental health classes, resources, educational programs which are available free of charge to all residents of L.A. County. Typically, nearly 4000 walkers attend the walk event held in Downtown Los Angeles.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with LA Downtown Medical Center this year, as we move closer to our goal of Mental Health for All," said Davi Weber, manager of the NAMIWalks event. "LADMC's commitment to improving the lives of residents of L.A. County makes them a natural fit as we bring together thousands of Angelenos to end the stigma around mental health and celebrate recovery."

NAMI is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness. NAMI works to end stigma by bringing awareness to mental health, providing support, educating the public and advocating for equal care.

About LA Downtown Medical Center (LADMC)

L.A. Downtown Medical Center provides safe, compassionate, and supportive care for a culturally diverse population at two campuses in Los Angeles County. The LADMC Foundation was established to improve the lives of residents in Los Angeles County through financial assistance for temporary housing, public health education, health fairs, professional growth programs, and nurse leadership training. To learn more about the Foundation, visit ladmcfoundation.org.

About The National Alliance on Mental Illness Greater Los Angeles County (NAMI GLAC)

NAMI GLAC is the leading countywide organization composed of grassroots-based chapters that promote wellness, recovery, equality, and dignity for individuals and families affected by mental illness and the community at large. They work to provide leadership in advocacy, education, support, and public awareness throughout Los Angeles County. Mental illness can be treated, and people living with mental illness can recover to live fulfilling lives. To learn more about how NAMI can help, visit namiglac.org.

