Monogram Luxury Appliances Announces Renowned Chef, Edward Lee, As Its First-Ever Culinary Director

As it deepens its culinary offerings, the brand also announces nationally recognized sommelier Erik Segelbaum as Monogram Wine Director and Chef Patrick Roney as Executive Chef and Culinary Trainer at the Monogram Experience Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Making a strategic commitment to the expansion of culinary expertise, Monogram luxury appliances announced Chef Edward Lee, a James Beard Award-winning author and the owner and head chef of several nationally-recognized restaurants, as the brand's first-ever Culinary Director to build on its culinary platform.

In this role, Chef Lee will formulate the official Monogram Culinary Guidelines and build a future Monogram Culinary Council that embodies the brand's vision of prestige, performance and elegance. He will also create original and elevated recipes that reflect the contemporary desire for healthy and organic ingredients while highlighting the sophisticated capabilities of the appliances. This vision will be showcased by Chef Lee when he represents Monogram at culinary and industry events throughout the year.

"We're embarking on a truly unique partnership rooted in a shared culinary vision, and I'm honored to be on this ride with Monogram – a brand that represents excellence," said Lee. "I can't wait to collaborate with Monogram and work with world class appliances that enable both professional chefs and home cooks to create amazing dishes that delight."

This new partnership is an extension of Monogram's support of the LEE Initiative, an organization founded by Chef Lee to bring more diversity and equality to the restaurant industry. In April 2021, Monogram launched its partnership with the LEE Initiative as part of the brand's commitment to support rising stars in culinary arts.

Erik Segelbaum, a sommelier, wine educator and wine journalist, who was named a 2020 Wine Enthusiast "40 under 40 Global Tastemaker" and Food & Wine Magazine "2019 Sommelier of the Year," is joining Monogram as Wine Director. In this role, he will lead the creation and direction of wine education at brand events to elevate the palates of consumers with sophisticated pairings as part of the Monogram Culinary Guidelines. He will also represent the brand at tasting and brand experiences throughout the year.

Finally, Monogram has named restaurateur Patrick Roney as the Executive Chef and Culinary Trainer at the Monogram Experience Center in Louisville, Kentucky. In this role, Chef Roney will work alongside longtime Monogram Chef Brian Logsdan and will collaborate with the brand by elevating the at-home culinary experience for Monogram audiences. Roney will continue to bring a strong attention to detail from his many years of work in luxury yacht and restaurant dining. Chef Roney has held leading positions in Louisville hotspots, such as Oakroom at The Seelbach Hotel, Harvest and Ashbourne Farms. Roney's experience with luxury audiences and exquisite food will be showcased throughout the brand's social channels and in customer experiences in Louisville.

"We are so excited for Chef Lee, Erik Segelbaum and Chef Roney to join the Monogram family and work with us to produce content and launch initiatives that embody culinary elegance under the leadership of Chef Lee," said Julie Burns, Executive Director of Monogram. "With their uniquely qualified perspective and expertise, we're looking forward to them helping further Monogram's mission to enhance the home culinary experience."

About Monogram

For more than 30 years, the Monogram luxury appliance brand has been synonymous with impeccable craftsmanship and sophisticated design. Through artisan-inspired quality control and a relentless commitment to innovation, Monogram offers unique kitchen solutions to discerning consumers. For more information, visit www.monogram.com.

About Chef Edward Lee

Edward Lee is an award-winning chef and author and has been named a six-time finalist for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southeast. In 2018, Food & Wine Magazine named Chef Lee's restaurant, 610 Magnolia, one of the country's most important restaurants of the past 40 years. In 2019, Succotash – where he is culinary director for its locations in Maryland and D.C. – was awarded a Bib Gourmand by The Micheline Guide (D.C.). Chef Lee appears frequently in print and on television, including earning an Emmy nomination for his role in the Emmy Award-winning series, The Mind of a Chef. He also competed on season nine of Top Chef in Texas, and most recently wrote and hosted the feature documentary, Fermented. His book, Buttermilk Graffiti: A Chef's Journey to Discover America's New Melting Pot Cuisine, was recipient to the 2019 James Beard Foundation Award for Writing. He is also the author of Smoke & Pickles: Recipes and Stories from a New Southern Kitchen. Chef Lee launched The LEE Initiative in 2018, which works to bring more diversity and equality to the restaurant industry. In 2020, the relief efforts of LEE Initiative has totaled more than $5 million dollars of direct aid and has been recognized as one of the foremost organizations helping restaurant workers and farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic. He lives in Louisville and Washington, DC, and you can find him on Instagram and Twitter @chefedwardlee.

About Erik Segelbaum

Erik Segelbaum is a sommelier, wine educator and wine journalist, who was named a 2020 Wine Enthusiast "40 under 40 Global Tastemaker" and Food & Wine Magazine "2019 Sommelier of the Year". With nearly 3 decades of industry experience, he has a proven track record of success in the hospitality industry. This includes creating and running highly profitable, award-winning and operationally efficient beverage programs, delivering enlightening staff and management training, effective profitability maximization strategies, operational improvements, revenue amplification and more. Prior to founding SOMLYAY, his full-service hospitality consulting and events firm, Segelbaum held a number of diverse roles that include Corporate Beverage Director for Starr Restaurants, Head Sommelier of MV The World, and Corporate Wine Director of Schwartz Brothers Restaurants. Erik is an Advanced Sommelier with the Court of Master Sommeliers, Certified Specialist of Wine (with distinction) with the Society of Wine Educators, and Wine and Spirits Locations Specialist (with distinction). You can find him on Instagram @erik4wine and Twitter @eriksegelbaum.

About Chef Patrick Roney

Patrick Roney's career has seen many sides of the industry, and many regions of the world. Chef Roney has worked in an Arizona brewpub and spent a summer cooking in Grand Teton National Park, which eventually led him to study at the Culinary Institute of America. He later honed his craft in the San Francisco culinary scene as Executive Chef for The Flea Street Café. Shortly after the turn of the century, Chef Roney set sail aboard Luxury Private Yachts, where he was named "Best Charter Chef" by Yachting Magazine, and awarded "Best Character Chef New England" in 2009. Putting his maritime life behind him, Chef Roney settled in Louisville, where he is based today. He's held leading positions at Oakroom at The Seelbach Hotel (for which he earned the coveted AAA 5 Diamond for 4 consecutive years), Harvest, a locally-sourced hotspot, and Asbhourne Farms, an exclusive event space just outside of Louisville. You can find him on Instagram @chefpatrickroney.

