IEHP recognized as Great Place to Work® on Certification Nation Day, a National Celebration of Outstanding Workplaces

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is proud to celebrate Certification Nation Day on May 17, along with the community of Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies across the country.

IEHP earned its certification this year after 92% of IEHP's 2,817 Team Members shared the health plan was a great place to work in the organization's annual Engagement Survey. "We have a wonderful learning center, a gym and great benefits that is afforded to us. I'm proud to be a part of the IEHP family and motivated to contribute to its success in any way that I can," expressed an IEHP Team Member in the anonymous survey.

Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is a global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences.

"IEHP's strong culture and values have established a work environment Team Members are genuinely excited about," said Janet Nix, Ed.D., IEHP Chief Organizational Development Officer. "Our team culture is centered around doing the right thing and is built upon strong relationships, trust, appreciation, and commitment to continually moving forward. Our annual Engagement Survey illustrates the impact our culture has on our Team Members and the joy their work brings to them."

IEHP's annual Engagement Survey results show 96% of Team Members feel good about ways the organization contributes to its community; 95% reported having special and unique company benefits; 95% reported Team Members are made to feel welcome when joining the company; 94% claimed facilities contributed to a good working environment; and 94% were proud to tell others their place of employment.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience."

Even through the COVID-19 pandemic, IEHP's leadership remained connected to Team Members by hosting virtual monthly company meetings, regular email updates and even delivering holiday gifts by mail to Team Member homes. IEHP employees consistently report high job satisfaction, earning the Inland Empire Top Workplaces 2020 Award and placing second in the United States Healthcare Industry.

"These survey results show that our Team Members are engaged, dedicated and truly care about the work they do every day to serve the most vulnerable in our region," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP Chief Executive Officer. "I am so proud to partner with them and look forward to finding even more new and innovative ways to support their continuing efforts to make a difference in our community."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 2,800 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

