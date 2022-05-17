Strengthening Distribution, CCEP Indonesia Utilizes BRI's Corporate Billing Management and Distributor Financing Services

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank BRI (IDX: BBRI) has partnered with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Indonesia (NASDAQ: CCEP) to facilitate distributor payment transactions and strengthen the distribution of its corporate customers through BRI's Corporate Billing Management (CBM) and Distributor Financing services.

This was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Banking Services between Miguel Marquez, Financial Director of CCEP Indonesia and PNG, and Agus Noorsanto, BRI's Director of Institutional and Wholesale Business, on May 11, 2022. On the same occasion, they also signed a Distributor Financing Cooperation Agreement.

Agus said that the company is ready to facilitate the best service for CCEP Indonesia and its distributors, who in majority are MSME players. "With BRI's experience, we hope that CCEP Indonesia and its distributors will benefit from the Distributor Financing facilities and the management of banking transactions. The collaboration with CCEP Indonesia reflects BRI's ability to meet world-class standards to meet the banking and financial needs of multinational corporations."

This collaboration will facilitate efficient management of financial transactions and ensure timely receipt of payments through an integrated system. BRI's Cash Management Platform and CBM provide flexibility for distributors and CCEP Indonesia to make transactions anywhere and anytime, including carrying out transactions during holidays.

In addition, this collaboration is also a reflection of investors' confidence in BRI, with a demonstrated experience in serving the fast-moving consumer goods' distribution ecosystem. All the best services from BRI Group are available to CCEP Indonesia, including its employees.

CCEP Indonesia has always been committed to Indonesia and its growth, as well as supporting the growth of the MSME business by continuing to work with its employees, communities, customers, suppliers, and partners, as well as the government.

"We chose BRI, which is one of the main banking players in Indonesia, as a banking partner to support our distributors, most of whom are MSME players. We believe that this collaboration will provide added value to MSMEs for them to level up. The MoU serves as an umbrella for various cooperation opportunities for distributors and realize our commitment to supporting strong and sustainable business growth in Indonesia," explained Miguel.

