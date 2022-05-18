Edge AI and Vision Alliance Announces 2022 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Award Winners

Awards Celebrating Innovation and Achievement in Computer Vision and Edge AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge AI and Vision Alliance today announced the 2022 winners of the Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards . The Awards celebrate the innovation and achievement of the industry's leading companies that are enabling and developing products incorporating edge AI and computer vision technologies.

Edge AI and Vision Alliance. (PRNewsFoto/Edge AI and Vision Alliance) (PRNewswire)

"This is the fifth year of our awards program and once again we were impressed with the number of high-quality entries across a broad range of product categories—from building-block technologies to ready-to-use solutions delivered directly to consumers and enterprises." said Jeff Bier, Founder of the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. "The popularity of our awards program is a testament to the diversity and accelerating expansion of edge AI and vision technologies into virtually every industry."

Entries are judged by an independent, expert panel on innovation, impact on customers and the market, and competitive differentiation.

The winners and their reactions to their awards include:

Best Edge AI Processor: Blaize—Pathfinder P1600 Embedded System on Module

"Blaize is honored that the Edge AI and Vision Alliance's panel of independent industry judges selected our Blaize® Pathfinder P1600 Embedded SoM as the Best Edge AI Processor in the 2022 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year Awards. Our chip is a software-defined AI inference accelerator based on the Blaize® Graph Streaming Processor® (GSP®) architecture with low power, low latency, and energy efficiency ideal for AI inferencing workloads at the Edge," said Dinakar Munagala, Co-founder and CEO, Blaize.

Honorable Mention, Edge AI Processor: CEVA—NuePro-M

This year the judges issued their first Honorable Mention for a Product of the Year Award in the Edge AI Processor category to recognize CEVA for its NuePro-M product. The independent panel of judges evaluated CEVA's entry on innovation, differentiation, market impact and customer impact. CEVA's entry received an impressive score and the judges recommended that CEVA receive this special recognition.

Best Camera or Sensor: Luxonis—OAK-D-Lite

"Our goal when we started Luxonis was to make Robotics Perception Easy. Our users have discovered that with OAK devices, they can just get to work solving their robotics problems— instead of fighting to integrate disparate hardware, firmware and software." said Brandon Gilles, CEO at Luxonis. "Luxonis has accomplished this with our OAK devices, which include the OAK-D-LITE, the 2022 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year award winner in the Camera or Sensor category."

Best Edge AI Software or Algorithm: Sequitur Labs—EmSPARK Security Site 3.0

"Edge AI is amazing… but only if it's secure. Sequitur Labs continues to lead the way in protecting AI models at the edge," said Phil Attfield, CEO at Sequitur Labs. "It's an honor to be recognized by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. Thanks for the award!"

Best Edge AI Developer Tool: Edge Impulse—EON Compiler

"On behalf of the Edge Impulse team, we're honored to receive this year's Edge AI and Vision Product Award in the Edge AI Developer Tools category. We believe the EON Tuner represents a major breakthrough in the world of edge machine learning, by enabling you to find and select the best model for your application within the constraints of your target device in just a few clicks," said Jan Jongboom, Edge Impulse Co-Founder and CTO. "This provides developers and enterprises the confidence they need to build the optimal ML pipeline for their real-world vision solution."

Best Automotive Solution: Synopsys—DesignWare ARC EV7xFS Processor IP for Functional Safety

"We thank the Edge AI and Vision Alliance for recognizing the Synopsys ARC® EV7xFS Processor IP with the 'Best Automotive AI Product of 2022' award. The Synopsys ARC EV7xFS processor family, the recently announced Synopsys ARC NPX6FS processor family, and Synopsys' comprehensive solution for automotive designs enable companies to create differentiated, safe, and secure SoCs while accelerating time to market," said John Koeter, Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Strategy for IP at Synopsys.

Best Enterprise Edge AI End Product: Grabango—Grabango's Checkout-Free Technology

"Grabango is honored to be recognized as a 2022 Edge AI and Vision Product of the Year winner." said Will Glaser, founder and CEO of Grabango. "Powered by advanced computer vision technology, Grabango's checkout-free solution offers a differentiated, technical approach to a seemingly simple problem—eliminating lines and saving shoppers time."

Best Consumer Edge AI End Product: OrCam Technologies—OrCam Read

OrCam Read is the first of a new class of easy-to-use handheld digital readers that supports people with mild to moderate vision loss, as well as those with reading challenges, to access the texts they need and to more effectively accomplish their daily tasks. All of OrCam Read's information processing—from its text-to-speech functionality implemented to operate on the edge, to its voice-controlled operation using the "Hey OrCam" voice assistant, to the natural language processing and natural language understanding-driven Smart Reading feature—is processed locally, on the device, with no data connectivity required.

For more information on the Awards, please visit https://www.edge-ai-vision.com/edge-ai-vision-product-year-awards/.

About the Edge AI and Vision Alliance

The Edge AI and Vision Alliance is a worldwide industry partnership bringing together technology providers and end-product companies who are creating and enabling innovative and practical applications for computer vision and edge AI. Membership is open to any company that supplies or uses technology for edge AI and vision systems and applications. For more information on the Alliance, visit https://www.edge-ai-vision.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dino Brusco

Mob: +1 (650) 339-9892

Email: brusco@edge-ai-vision.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Edge AI and Vision Alliance