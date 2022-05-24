Odyssey Therapeutics Appoints Darryl Patrick, D.V.M., Ph.D., as Executive Vice President of Non-Clinical Development

BOSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering next generation precision immunomodulators and oncology medicines, today announced the appointment of Darryl Patrick, D.V.M., Ph.D., as Executive Vice President of Non-Clinical Development. Dr. Patrick is a seasoned professional with more than 30 years' experience in non-clinical development, including senior leadership roles at Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Merck Research Laboratories. In this role, Dr. Patrick will be responsible for advancing the company's early-stage product pipeline, including assessment of drug candidates and progression into clinical development. Dr. Patrick joins Odyssey from LionsKeep Associates LLC, where he served as partner and acted as a non-clinical development consultant for numerous companies globally across a range of therapeutic categories including antibodies, fusion proteins, as well as small molecules for the treatment of cancer, anti-inflammatory therapies, and autoimmune disease.

"Darryl's leadership in non-clinical development and experience bringing dozens of development candidates, including small molecules, proteins, along with gene therapies through the preclinical process will prove invaluable to Odyssey as we advance our portfolio of immunology and oncology medicines into clinical studies," said Gary D. Glick, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Odyssey Therapeutics. "I'm excited to welcome Darryl to accelerate the development pathway for transformative medicines and provide hope for patients in need."

In his prior role at LionsKeep Associates, Dr. Patrick developed drug candidate selection strategies, prepared and reviewed regulatory submissions in both the U.S. and EU, and served as acting Head of Non-Clinical Development and Chair of multiple Scientific Advisory Boards. Previously, Dr. Patrick held leadership roles at Vertex as Vice President, Non-Clinical Development, and Vice President, Exploratory Development, where he oversaw development candidates from discovery to approval and led global efforts spanning toxicology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, and clinical pharmacology. Prior to Vertex, Dr. Patrick spent nearly 20 years at Merck Research Laboratories in various roles of increasing responsibility, culminating in his position as Vice President, Safety Assessment, where he was responsible for toxicology and preclinical safety evaluation of all development programs and served on the Merck Research Laboratories management committees. Dr. Patrick has been an instrumental part of several teams responsible for the approvals of key blockbuster drugs including SINGULAIR® (montelukast), CRIXIVAN® (indinavir), FOSAMAX®(alendronic acid), and INCIVEK® (telaprevir). Dr. Patrick began his career in Veterinary Medicine with the U.S. Air Force, becoming Chief of Diagnostic and Comparative Medicine for the Uniformed Services, University of Health Sciences.

"Odyssey has assembled an exceptional team and is positioned to be a leader in precision medicines for inflammation and cancer," said Darryl Patrick, D.V.M., Ph.D., about his new role as Executive Vice President, Non-Clinical Development at Odyssey Therapeutics. "The company's integrated drug discovery engine has the potential to address complex human disease and create medicines for targets previously considered undruggable, and I look forward to working with Odyssey colleagues to accomplish our goal to bring transformative and disease modifying therapies to patients."

Dr. Patrick earned his D.V.M. in Veterinary Medicine from Michigan State University and his Ph.D. in Veterinary Pathology from Iowa State University, and is also a Diplomate at the American College of Veterinary Pathologists. He is a member of Sigma XI, a scientific research society, was named a Who's Who in Frontiers of Science and Technology, and recognized as a Key Innovator as part of the Merck Research Program. Dr. Patrick has also earned a prestigious Prix Galien in 2000 as a member of the SINGULAIR® team.

Odyssey Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing the next generation of immunomodulators and oncology medicines. Comprised of an expert team of drug hunters, scientists and industry leaders in foundational biology, chemistry, and data sciences, Odyssey is transforming drug discovery to accelerate and drive the creation and efficient delivery of life-enhancing precision medicines to patients. For more information, please visit www.odysseytx.com and follow Odyssey Therapeutics on Twitter (@Odyssey_Tx) and LinkedIn.

