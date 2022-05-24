VIAVI Automotive LiDAR Optical Filters Receive IATF Certification for Quality

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced that the ISO International Automotive Task Force (IATF) has certified the design and manufacture of its optical filters at the VIAVI Suzhou, China, facility under IATF 16949:2016. This standard is one of the most widely used in the automotive industry – and one of the most difficult for manufacturers to meet, which highlights VIAVI's commitment to supporting Tier 1 automotive suppliers.

Viavi Logo (PRNewswire)

Since 2012, VIAVI has produced more than 200 million optical filters for mission-critical applications such as automotive LiDAR for crash avoidance. Tier 1 automotive suppliers use VIAVI thin-film-based light management technologies to maximize the performance of their sensing solutions.

VIAVI optical filters can improve a LiDAR system's signal-to-noise ratio by up to 150 percent, helping to protect drivers, passengers, vehicles and cargo against avoidable accidents. These optical filters also have features that are crucial for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles, such as a square bandpass to maximize accuracy. For more information about VIAVI optical filters, read the white paper: Optical Filters for LiDAR Systems.

IATF 16949 emphasizes the development of a process-oriented quality management system that provides for continual improvement, defect prevention and reduction of variation and waste in the supply chain. IATF reviewed 12 months of production data in order to assess the VIAVI quality management system at its Suzhou, China, facility.

"Achieving IATF 16949:2016 certification is a major milestone for both VIAVI and our partners," said Luke Scrivanich, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Optical Security & Performance Products, VIAVI. "Many companies have been struggling to meet this standard's stringent requirements. The fact that we did highlights our company's robust internal controls and strong process orientation, which ensures that our customers receive the consistently high quality and performance that they depend on."

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:

North America Sonus PR Micah Warren viavi@sonuspr.com Latin America Edelman Significa Monica Czeszak monica.czeszak@edelmansignifica.com DACH Riba:BusinessTalk Michael Beyrau mbeyrau@riba.eu





EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan Sonus PR Chevaan Seresinhe viavi@sonuspr.com India Voila Communications Manish Sharma manish@voilacomm.in China Archetype Geff Pan viavichina@archetype.cn

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions