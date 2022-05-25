Ty J. Young Wealth Management Acquires P.A. Berg Retirement Solutions

ATLANTA, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty J. Young Wealth Management, one of the leading wealth managers in the United States, has announced that it has acquired P.A. Berg Retirement Solutions. The acquisition of the Chicago-based firm closed on March 22, 2022. "We are thrilled to bring P.A. Berg into the TJY family," said CEO Ty J. Young. "The clients and management of Berg Retirement Solutions have the mindset, priorities, and goals that match those of Ty J. Young Wealth Management's clients and their organization. It's a good fit."

Ty J. Young Wealth Management was drawn to P.A. Berg because of how closely aligned the two firms are on investment philosophy and commitment to excellence in client relationships. The transition will give P.A. Berg clients access to TJY's comprehensive resources and advisory services while giving the Atlanta firm an increasing presence in the Chicago market. "Great city, great firm, great clients, we had to buy it!" Ty Young remarked.

It is the twenty-first such acquisition that Ty J. Young Wealth Management has made in the past four years as the company has rapidly expanded across the country.

About Ty J. Young Wealth Management

Ty J. Young Wealth Management is one of America's largest independent wealth management firms. Founded by Ty J. Young in 1998, the firm manages more than $1 billion in assets for more than 7,000 clients nationwide. They are recognized as a thought leader in investment management, retirement planning and insurance with Ty Young frequently being featured on CNBC, Forbes, Fox Business and more. Learn more about Ty J. Young Wealth Management at: https://www.tyjyoung.com/

