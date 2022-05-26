INSIGHT GLOBAL EMPHASIZES CULTURE AS A DRIVING FORCE IN RESOLVING HEALTH CARE'S WORKFORCE CHALLENGES

ATLANTA, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global Health, the healthcare division of national staffing and services organization Insight Global, called on healthcare executives at Becker's Healthcare 12th Annual Meeting in Chicago recently to focus on culture to address major workforce issues, such as staffing shortages, wage wars and low morale.

"Our experience in staffing shows us how critical it is to invest in an organization's greatest asset—its people," said Jessica Calzaretta, president of Insight Global Health. "Our goal is to give our health care partners the support they need in building and fostering a people-centered culture that ensures they recruit and retain top talent and leads to success for both the organization and its employees."

Insight Global Health, a sponsor of the event, and Compass, Insight Global's culture transformation and leadership consulting service, led a workshop with health system leaders from across the country designed to help them transform their organizations by identifying what sets their culture apart and any challenges that may be standing in the way of change.

"The pandemic and Great Resignation has taken a staggering toll on the health care industry, which recent studies show has lost an estimated 20 percent of its workforce over the past two years," said Steve Wasik, vice president of culture and strategy at Insight Global. "Hospital executives spoke candidly during the workshop about the challenges they've faced in recent years and were able to relate to each other's shared experiences."

Beyond providing tools and guidance for reshaping health care culture, Insight Global experts led various sessions that focused on key strategies to attract and retain talent, including training and development, leadership development and how to use meaningful diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) practices to support a dynamic workforce.

"Our goal at Becker's is to empower health care decision-makers by giving them access to experts who can provide the latest in information and education essential to helping them lead their organizations," said Brian Zimmerman, AVP, client content and strategy at Becker's Healthcare. "As always, we appreciate Insight Global's expertise and involvement, which contributed to another productive and successful annual meeting."

To learn more about Insight Global Health and its services, visit www.insightglobal.com/health. Insight Global offers culture consulting through Compass to all industries. For more information on Compass, visit www.igcompass.com.

