NATERA, INC. Company News: Berger Montague Investigates Securities Fraud Allegations Against Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA); Lead Plaintiff Deadline is June 27, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague is investigating securities fraud allegations on behalf of investors who purchased the securities Natera, Inc. ("Natera" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NTRA) between February 26, 2020 and April 19, 2022 (the "Class Period").

Natera offers genetic testing in the areas of women's health, oncology, and organ health. Among other things, the Company produces and markets a non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), called "Panorama," and a screening test for kidney transplant failure, called "Prospera."

The lawsuit alleges that beginning on January 1, 2022, when The New York Times published a report questioning the accuracy of certain prenatal tests manufactured by Natera and other companies, investors learned that Natera had concealed that its prenatal diagnostic tests presented falsely positive results more than 80 percent of the time.

The complaint further alleges that on January 14, 2022, a nonprofit watchdog called the Campaign for Accountability filed a complaint with the SEC requesting an investigation into whether Natera misrepresented the accuracy of its tests in marketing materials and earnings calls.

Then, on March 9, 2022, Hindenburg Research issued an investigative report alleging that Natera's growth has been fueled by deceptive sales and billing practices. Less than a week later, on March 14, 2022, a jury found that Natera had intentionally and willfully misled the public by utilizing false advertisements to market Prospera in violation of federal and state laws.

Finally, on April 19, 2022, the FDA issued a safety communication that cautioned the public that statements about NIPTs' reliability and accuracy "may not be supported with sound scientific evidence."

In response to these disclosures, the price of Natera common stock fell significantly, resulting in losses to investors.

Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., and San Diego, has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.

