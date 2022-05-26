Qisda selects MOV.AI Robotics Engine Platform™ to power its Autonomous Mobile Robots

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MOV.AI announced today that Qisda will leverage the Robotics Engine Platform™ to provide its customers with Automation and Logistics Robots that handle dirty, dull, and dangerous jobs.

The demand for robots to relieve humans from dirty, dull, and dangerous jobs is growing, and so is the need for automation solutions that will help solve the supply chain crisis. Qisda, a leading Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) developer with a multi-billion USD business R&D and manufacturing sites in multiple locations across the globe, designs and manufactures a portfolio of automation and logistics robots that meet these needs in a wide range of use cases in healthcare, logistics, retail, and security.

MOV.AI's Robotics Engine Platform™ will be integrated into the Qisda Robot Platform, allowing Qisda to easily develop its Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) portfolio based on an open, unified software infrastructure. The platform contains development tools, off-the-shelf algorithms, deployment tools, operation tools and frameworks, and an open API.

The ROS-based platform provides robot manufacturers and automation integrators with navigation, localization, calibration, and the enterprise-grade tools they need for advanced automation. It includes a visual Integrated Development Environment (IDE), off-the-shelf algorithms and integrations, fleet management, flexible interfaces with warehouse environments such as ERP and WMS, and cyber-security compliance.

"I am excited about the partnership with Qisda as it realizes the MOV.AI vision for robot software development," said Motti Kushnir, MOV.AI CEO. "Use of the MOV.AI platform is an extension of the Qisda approach of using a modular robot platform to ensure fast time to market and high customer satisfaction. Qisda's engineers have put in place a flexible development framework that has helped them successfully design and develop AMRs for hospitals and logistics applications. The integration of the Robotics Engine Platform™ will speed up the development and deployment of Qisda robots even further, and enhance the ability to tailor superior robots for highly specific customer requirements, fast."

"We are very pleased to partner with MOV.AI, a trailblazer in robotics software. With its Robotics Engine Platform™, MOV.AI is driving a paradigm shift in AMR software development, deployment and operation," Said Leo Hsiao, Director of Business Solution Group. "Integrating its software engine into the Qisda Robot Platform provides our engineers an advanced IDE that will help them quickly modify robots according to end customers' needs. MOV.AI Also provides best-of-breed navigation, obstacle avoidance, and fleet management that allow robots to work safely and efficiently alongside humans in highly dynamic environments. Including the MOV.AI in the Qisda allows us to better serve our customers with advanced, differentiated functionality and fast time to market."

About MOV.AI

MOV.AI is changing AMRs as we know them. It provides AMR manufacturers and integrators with the tools they need to create enterprise-grade robots quickly, allowing users to benefit from automation products that are as flexible as the age we live in. MOV.AI is a Robotics Engine Platform™ based on ROS and packaged in an intuitive web-based interface. It contains everything needed to build, deploy and operate intelligent robots. MOV.AI completely changes the way Autonomous Mobile Robots are developed, in terms of time to market, cost and flexibility. For more information, visit www.mov.ai , or connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn

About Qisda:

Qisda is an ODM/OEM service provider of electronic products for consumer, commercial, medical, and industrial applications. Its product offering ranges from LCD monitors, All-in-One PC, digital signage & professional displays, projectors, scanners, Industrial automation products, 4G smartphones, medical gateways, medical imaging & telecare, automobile infotainment devices, e-Reader, to tablets. Headquartered in Taiwan, Qisda has R&D centers located in Taiwan and China, and global manufacturing sites in China, Mexico, and Taiwan.

