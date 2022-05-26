Vericast Expands Technologically Advanced Influencer Marketing Solution

Strong campaign performance leads to new verticals, addition of TikTok

SAN ANTONIO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vericast today announced the expansion of its best-in-class influencer and paid social marketing solution to include TikTok, the world's fastest growing video platform. Following a year of nearly 40% growth and success among clients in the consumer packaged goods vertical, the solution is available now to Vericast's retail and restaurant clients. The announcement is another example of the company's broader investment in marketing technology innovation.

Essential Federal Credit Union Supercharges Member Digital Engagement with Vericast’s Account Advisor (PRNewsfoto/Vericast) (PRNewswire)

Fueled by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and industry-exclusive predictive intelligence technology, Vericast delivers organic creator content via paid social ads through the influencers' handles.

AI technology evaluates and identifies the right influencer while proprietary data and insights from Vericast's Consumer Graph help to ensure content reaches a brand's target customer. Overlaying the Consumer Graph allows the delivery of smarter, more precise targeting and taps into consumer behavior beyond the standard capability of social platforms. With advanced technology and a strategic approach, Vericast's client campaigns had significantly higher click-through rates, impressions, and increased brand awareness.

"We are redefining the way brands and consumers connect with each other," said Tina Seitzinger, Senior Director, Influencer Marketing and Paid Social at Vericast. "Vericast can provide authentic storytelling combined with data depth to reach the right audiences with quality placements. This transcends traditional brand marketing to inspire and influence purchase decisions."

TikTok bolsters Vericast's paid social portfolio that includes Facebook and Instagram. With the addition of TikTok, Vericast is one of the first marketing solutions companies to offer a technologically sophisticated influencer program with the depth, breadth, and diversity of thousands of credible content creators representing multiple categories including lifestyle, fashion, beauty, food, health, and more.

From campaign strategy and influencer selection to paid media and reporting, Vericast's benefits and differentiators include:

AI-powered: A holistic approach is applied using quantitative and qualitative methods to align the best influencers with brands based on their campaign objectives. This enhances the quality and integrity of campaigns, while safeguarding against follower fraud and protecting against harmful or questionable content.

Vericast Consumer Graph: Vericast translates billions of data signals into insights that help clients craft high-performing marketing strategies and reach desired audiences. Using patented analyses and rich text mining on over 110 billion signals from more than 120 million households every day, the Consumer Graph uncovers shopper intent, anticipates needs and builds an ideal audience tailored to reach specific campaign goals. Vericast's Consumer Graph continually refreshes to introduce new audiences throughout a campaign's lifecycle to target the highest opportunity shopper.

Premium influencers: Vericast sources 50% of influencers from diverse groups to ensure inclusion within the network. Vericast influencers endure a stringent vetting process where engagement rates, follower counts, audience data and other metrics are evaluated to ensure each influencer has quality content, proven credibility, and a healthy account. Vericast's Influencer Relations team also provides support on the creative approach and strategy to ensure influencers are effective storytellers, producing authentic and high-impact content on behalf of a brand.

Omnichannel integration : From display and digital coupons to free-standing inserts and connected TV – Vericast provides scalable reach across multiple channels with a holistic, integrated solution for each program using audience-tested creative – all powered by proprietary audiences in Vericast's Consumer Graph.

Programmatic paid media: Influencer content is amplified within premium and programmatic paid social ads served through influencer handles. To maximize budgets, real-time optimizations are made based on which influencer ads are driving the strongest performance in front of the client's target audience.

To learn more about Vericast's influencer and paid social solution, visit Vericast.com.

About Vericast

Vericast is reimagining marketing solutions one business-to-human connection at a time. By influencing how over 120 million households eat, shop, buy, save and borrow, Vericast fuels commerce, drives economic growth and directly accelerates revenue potential for thousands of brands and businesses. While its award-winning portfolio of products, technology and solutions are part of the Vericast story, its people are the true differentiators; trailblazers in data intelligence, marketing services, transaction solutions, campaign management and media delivery.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vericast