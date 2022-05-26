Videojet and Loftware Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Labeling, Marking and Coding Automation

Changes Paradigm for Driving Marking and Coding Devices by Removing Reliance on Proprietary Printer/Software Combination

CHICAGO and PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Videojet Technologies, a global leader in Marking and Coding solutions, and Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to change the paradigm for how companies automate printing across production lines, factories and warehouses. This collaboration focuses on extending Loftware's Spectrum Enterprise Labeling solution to marking and coding. This will enable customers to drive all their printing devices from an all-in-one, digital solution, with coverage ranging from marking and coding production devices to supply chain thermal printers.

Videojet Technologies logo (PRNewswire)

The partnership between Videojet and Loftware offers organizations a leap forward in their automation journey without costly wholesale replacement of existing printer fleets. With Loftware Spectrum driving their devices, companies can eliminate their reliance on proprietary software typically provided by printer manufacturers. It offers transformation for companies who have long struggled with multiple ways of driving marking and coding devices in an environment that is typically a heterogeneous mix of print technologies and associated software from different manufacturers.

"Looking for innovative ways to improve our customers' operational efficiency and reduce production errors is what Videojet does every day for thousands of customers across the globe," says Ondrej Kruk, President of Videojet. "All companies can benefit from the deep industry expertise and collaboration of the Videojet and Loftware teams. Combining Videojet's superior performance and range of marking and coding technologies and Loftware Spectrum, will offer companies a step-change in their digital, automation journey by controlling a mix of both Videojet and other vendors' devices."

The Loftware Spectrum 4.6 release, available now, expands its powerful Enterprise Labeling capabilities to include the ability to drive a broad set of marking and coding devices. New operator dashboards combined with standard integration with business applications also eliminate unnecessary human touch from labeling, marking, and coding operations. By ensuring the correct template and data are at each printer in both their own facilities and those of their contractors, organizations can avoid mistakes and inefficiencies from inconsistent manual interventions during product changeovers.

"Loftware pioneered the Enterprise Labeling space as demand increased for a standardized platform for labeling across an organization's global operations. In recent years, that same trend extended to marking and coding where companies are thirsting for a single software solution to replace the use and management of disparate and proprietary software applications required for different device makes and models," stated Loftware President and CEO, Robert O'Connor, Jr. "We are excited to partner with a leader in the space like Videojet and to extend the robust capabilities of Loftware Spectrum so that both existing and new customers can benefit from our full range of output capabilities, including marking and coding devices."

Through this collaboration, customers can now seamlessly implement, deploy, maintain, and easily scale all their labeling, marking, and coding operations across multiple plants from a unified platform. They also can eliminate the costly and time-consuming issues brought on by manual intervention and mislabeling on the production floor while benefitting from global oversight capabilities while enabling local autonomy.

Loftware Spectrum is compatible across a full range of Videojet high-quality printers and offers configurable user interfaces driven by business rules, and APIs to support integration with production and business systems. Combined with the innovative VideojetConnect Remote Service and largest field service team in the marking and coding industry, Videojet helps improve factory line uptime while reducing the need for customer intervention in marking and coding processes.

Loftware Spectrum is a cloud-based, Enterprise Labeling Solution that supports mission-critical operations to ensure uptime and enable high volume label printing across global operations. It is configured to the specific needs of customers and offers unrivaled performance that ensures accuracy and consistency while maximizing flexibility. To address growing IT compliance requirements for operations technology, Spectrum offers SOC Type 2 security compliance and versatility for cloud deployment with edge failover or on-premise deployment. Spectrum also offers certified integration capabilities for SAP, Oracle, and other business applications.

For more information about the products and solutions from Videojet and Loftware, please visit www.videojet.com and www.loftware.com.

About Videojet Technologies:

Videojet Technologies is a world leader in the product identification market, providing in-line printing, coding, and marking products, application-specific fluids, and product life cycle services. The company's goal is to partner with customers in the consumer-packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial goods industries to improve their productivity, to protect and grow their brands, and to stay ahead of industry trends and regulations. With customer application experts and technology leadership in Continuous Inkjet (CIJ), Thermal Inkjet (TIJ), Laser Marking, Thermal Transfer Overprinting (TTO), case coding and labeling, and wide array printing, Videojet has more than 400,000 printers installed worldwide. Customers rely on Videojet products to print on over ten billion products daily. Customer sales, application, service and training support is provided by direct operations with over 4,000 team members in 26 countries worldwide. In addition, the Videojet distribution network includes more than 400 distributors and OEMs, serving 135 countries.

©2022 Videojet Technologies Inc. All rights reserved. Videojet is a registered trademark of Videojet Technologies Inc.

About Loftware:

Loftware is the world's largest cloud-based Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management provider, offering an end-to-end labeling solution platform for companies of all sizes, with over 100,000 customers in over 100 countries across the globe. We also work with over 1,000 partners and maintain a global presence with offices in the US, the UK, Germany, Slovenia, China, and Singapore. Loftware boasts over 35 years of expertise in solving labeling challenges - we help companies improve accuracy, traceability, and compliance while improving the quality, speed, and efficiency of their labeling. As the leading global provider of Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, Loftware enables supply chain agility, supports evolving regulations, and optimizes business operations for a wide range of industries including automotive, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food & beverage, manufacturing, medical device, pharmaceuticals, retail, and apparel.

Media contacts:

Maureen Perroni, Loftware Director of Content & Communications, mperroni@loftware.com ,

603.502.3901

Diane Lanigan, Videojet Technologies Marketing Communications, diane.lanigan@videojet.com, 630.694.3221

New Loftware logo (PRNewsfoto/Loftware, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loftware, Inc.