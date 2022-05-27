ASTRALWERKS & CAPITOL RECORDS CHINA ANNOUNCE GLOBAL LICENSING AND DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH LIVE NATION ELECTRONIC ASIA'S FABLED RECORDS LABEL

Fabled Records will introduce the next generation of Chinese electronic artists and music culture globally through an innovative partnership with Astralwerks and Capitol Records China

BEIJING, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation, the global leader in live entertainment, has today announced that its Asian electronic dance music division, Live Nation Electronic Asia (LNEA), has entered into a multi-year global licensing and distribution agreement for its recently launched Fabled Records label. Dedicated to supporting the next generation of Chinese electronic music and artists, LNEA is partnering with global dance label Astralwerks and Capitol Records China (CRC), both divisions of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world's leading music-based entertainment company.

Under this new agreement, Astralwerks and Capitol Records China will collaborate on the global release and distribution of Fabled Records artists and projects globally. Through this bespoke and innovative label partnership, Fabled Records and LNEA will enjoy direct access to a collective pool of UMG's international divisions, with global marketing support led domestically by Capitol Records China, and internationally by the team at Astralwerks. The partnership will see all organisations working together to advance the awareness of Chinese electronic music and artists worldwide.

LNEA's management company, Dancing Dragon, was formed in August 2019 to meet the rising demand for electronic dance music in the region. Dancing Dragon has signed a roster of artists, including a number of top Chinese EDM artists and producers. Chace, Beauz, Carta, and Yåko are just some of the artists set to release music on the newly launched label, Fabled Records.

Recent musical releases by the label include the first two singles from Chace's album "Belated Suffocation" - "46 Step" and "Cinematic", as well as Beauz's collaborative singles with breakthrough female rapper NINEONE# - "Treat Me Like" and "Rave Game". The label has also released Carta's first full Chinese single, "Lonely Addiction", featuring Elieen Yo and Ika Zhou.

Jim Wong, Managing Director at Live Nation Electronic Asia, Dancing Dragon Management, and label head of Fabled Records, said: "Greater China dance music has grown tremendously in the past decade, particularly in the live and club sectors of business. It has influenced a lot of artists, adults, and teenagers in Greater China to start listening, engaging and producing dance music. During the pandemic, our incredibly talented musician Chace flourished within the domestic mainstream media, and Beauz and Carta have both made waves on international stages. More and more brilliant homegrown artists are now ready to showcase their music to the world. Fabled Records and our whole division at LNEA are committed to bringing the best artists and music from Greater China to the global stage. There is no better way to achieve this than through our partnership with Toby, Cindy, and the team at Astralwerks, as well as Tom, the team at Capitol Records China and the rest of Universal Music Group's international divisions."

Tom Tang, General Manager, Capitol Records China, said: "The recent launch of Capitol Records China, the first Asian division of the iconic label, is dedicated to bringing the best Chinese artists and music creativity to an international stage through explorations of diverse styles and genres. Electronic dance music is something we are actively observing, and has been nothing short of captivating with rapid growth in popularity and scale. We are delighted to partner with Fabled Records to support the showcasing of the label's impressive catalogue of talented rising Chinese EDM stars to a global audience, highlighting China's authenthic trending music culture."

Toby Andrew, President of Astralwerks, said: "We're very excited to work alongside Tom and the team at Capitol Records China, whilst expanding the reach of Astralwerks Asia through this innovative partnership with Jim and the team at Live Nation. Cindy Gu has spent the last two years working tirelessly on the presence of Astralwerks Asia in the region, and this collaboration puts us firmly at the forefront of the burgeoning electronic music scene in China and throughout the continent. We can't wait to get started working with Fabled Records's roster of incredible artists."

Chinese DJ/ Producer Chace, who made history in 2017 as the first DJ from China to play the main stage of Tomorrowland Belgium, said: "I'm happy to be on this journey with Fabled Records. Having been on the cultural exchange mission for so long, my debut album is finally coming. I'm excited for the world to hear what I have to offer, and am thrilled to have the team at Astralwerks and Capitol Records China on board."

Chace's first solo album "Belated Suffocations" featuring lead single "In my head" will debut under the partnership on May 27, 2022. Beauz's new track will follow, and is a Chinese uplift of NOTD's multi-hit "Keep You Mine".

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship.

For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com

About Live Nation Electronic Asia

Live Nation Electronic Asia is the business unit that specializes in promoting electronic dance music events in Asia. Live Nation Electronic Asia has produced over 2000 events and festivals in Asia in the past 5 years with Creamfields to multi-international tours featuring the likes of Tiesto, Armin Van Buuren, Skrillex, Marshmello and many more. For additional information, visit www.livenationelectronic.asia

About Fabled Records

Fabled Records, like its name suggests, will break Chinese-influenced music content globally to show that we're more than just a myth. Aiming to be the first globally successful music story from Greater China, Fabled Records will focus on discovering, developing, and promoting original content from carefully selected local talents by bridging borders through collaborations between international artists and Chinese talents showcasing Chinese production and vocals. We will be setting the trends with music that will push Chinese music to the global stage.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com

About Astralwerks

Astralwerks is a modern, artist-first dance/electronic music label in the U.S. Combining a scalable, independent and global-thinking ethos with the ability to tap into the resources of a major label has enabled Astralwerks to sign such artists as ILLENIUM, Jonas Blue, Alison Wonderland, EDEN, ZHU and Alesso. As a testament to its pioneering approach, Astralwerks has amassed 30 GRAMMY® nominations, taken home six GRAMMY Awards and had historic releases from the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Swedish House Mafia, Halsey, Porter Robinson, Phoenix, Eric Prydz, Fatboy Slim and many others. The label has also released such massive singles as the 6x Platinum "Happier" by Marshmello + Bastille and FISHER's "Losing It." For additional information, visit https://www.astralwerks.com/

