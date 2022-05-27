Legionnaires Disease Lawyer Investigating Highbridge Legionnaires Outbreak in Bronx

BRONX, N.Y., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legionnaires disease Lawyer Jory Lange is currently investigating cases in the Bronx Legionnaires' Outbreak. Nineteen people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease since May 3, 2022. One person has died, and 8 people are currently hospitalized. The Health Department has sampled the cooling towers in the area. Four cooling towers tested positive for the presence of Legionella.

Those who are linked to this outbreak developed Legionnaires' disease after breathing water vapors contaminated with dangerous legionella pathogen. "The fact that invisible water vapor from a cooling tower can carry deadly pathogens like Legionella, and can cause so many hospitalizations, is alarming," said attorney Jory Lange.

About the Latest Bronx Legionnaires' Outbreak

Thus far, the cases appear to be linked to four water cooling towers on top of buildings in the Highbridge neighborhood of the Bronx, where officials said they found Legionella pneumophila, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease. The addresses of these buildings have yet to be announced.

If anyone who has been in or around this area, including the zip codes 10452 and 10456, medical attention is recommended.

About Legionnaires' Disease

Legionnaires' disease is a rare type of pneumonia with symptoms like cough, shortness of breath, chills headaches, and muscle aches. Occasionally, symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, and confusion are experienced. Legionella become a health concern when they grow in human-made water systems. The bacteria thrive in water, especially hot water. Legionella is not spread from person to person. People become ill when they breath in mist containing the bacteria.

Jory Lange represents several New York City residents who were hospitalized in Legionnaires' disease outbreaks. If you have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease, you may be entitled to compensation. Call 833.330.3663 for a free consultation.

