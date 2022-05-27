MOKE AMERICA ANNOUNCES 60 YEARS OF BOND EDITION

This Special Edition Electric Moke Continues The Successful Partnership With EON Productions & 007

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moke America is proud to announce the release of the 60 Years of Bond edition, a love letter to the James Bond films. This is the second official 007 Moke in partnership with EON Productions.

Moke America’s 60 Years of Bond edition (PRNewswire)

The 60 Years of Bond Moke pays homage to 007's iconic history, and boasts stylish features like a midnight blue exterior, "Mango Tree" dashboard, sequence dots tire cover, wooden steering wheel, wooden gear shift knob, tan seats and more. This is the second of several 007 editions celebrating the James Bond film franchise. The first "San Monique" version, which debuted in January 2021, was inspired by the Caribbean and Live And Let Die (1973).

"We are very excited to unveil our second 007 Moke," says Todd Rome, founder and CEO of Moke America. "Like James Bond, Moke has its origins in the 1960's and this new edition highlights that iconic history both brands enjoy in modern culture. For the past six decades, James Bond has represented the epitome of enduring class and style, and this 60 Years of Bond edition brings that big screen glamour to the road."

The Moke has appeared in 4 James Bond movies: You Only Live Twice (1967), Live And Let Die (1973), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) and Moonraker (1979).

Moke America's 60 Years of Bond edition features:

Distinctive James Bond design, complete with 007's 60 th anniversary and vintage logos and "Mango Tree" inspired dashboard

Electric technology

Wooden steering wheel

Elegant wooden gear shift

Tire cover featuring unique "sequence dots" artwork

Midnight Blue body

Tan seats

Tan Bimini Top

Backup camera

Bluetooth radio

Blackout rims

The 007 Moke benefits from class-leading electric technology, together with the addition of beautiful and unique higher-value details and finishes. The cars are available to purchase in North America, the Caribbean, Mexico, the Bahamas and the Middle East and are priced at $28,975 USD (excludes delivery). Each Moke is custom-built and takes 160 days to produce.

The new 007 Moke is available to order online and available for purchase at: www.mokeamerica.com . For media relations, please contact Vanessa Menkes at vanessa@vanessamenkes.com.

