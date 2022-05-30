InventHelp Inventor Develops Effective Hand Washing System (TLP-106)

PITTSBURGH, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more effective means of scrubbing and rinsing the hands," said an inventor, from Caldwell, Idaho, "so I invented THE SCRUBBIE. My design enables you to easily remove dirt, grime, germs and bacteria."

The invention provides an improved device for washing and sanitizing hands. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional hand washing. As a result, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses and it enhances sanitation. The invention features an attractive design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLP-106, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

