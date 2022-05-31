Alea Diagnostics Introduces Lorestry for Child Development Monitoring

CONCORD, Mass., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A March 2022 study funded by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and published by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) journal, Pediatrics, cited an urgent need to support child development screening efforts, and called for new approaches and tools for child development surveillance (monitoring). The Lorestry app is now available , putting new development monitoring tools into the hands of parents to facilitate care team collaboration and real-time record keeping. Lorestry offers a novel opportunity to support a child and their developmental needs.

Lorestry is designed to celebrate a child’s life, growth, and progression. Lorestry defines and ushers in the NEW Child Development Monitoring category for children’s overall well-being. (PRNewswire)

Lorestry defines and ushers in the NEW Development Monitoring category for children's overall well-being.

For over 2 decades, the AAP has reported that 1:6 children have developmental delays, but nationally, less than 25% are referred for early intervention services. Delays in care access have lifelong consequences.

Parents are expected to participate in their child's care, but digital tools to support those efforts often fall short. Parents have struggled with "baby-tracker" apps that collect information used to sell ads. Lorestry empowers parents as their child's primary advocate and historian. "To meet the call to action of the CDC/AAP, digital tools to monitor early child development must engage parents as important and informed partners, and demonstrate an understanding of the child well-being ecosystem," said Linda Craib RN, MBA , founder of Alea Diagnostics.

Introducing Lorestry.

The free Lorestry storybook app provides parents with a private timeline of their child's early life. Their observations, collected in real-time, includes family and child health histories, behavioral observations, developmental firsts, the new CDC-defined milestones, and language emergence. Lorestry provides parents with a meaningful and powerful data-set that they curate and control.

Hand-drawn by Scottish illustrator Emily Hogarth , the app strives for simplicity, trust, beauty, meaning, and utility. Brand themes include time, inclusivity, and privacy. The name "Lorestry" is a nod to the importance of family stories (lore) handed down through generations.

With Lorestry, parents determine who has access to their child's information. They can use their data for informed conversations, collaboration, relationship-building, and self-advocacy. Designed to celebrate a child's life, growth, and progression, Lorestry defines and ushers in the NEW Development Monitoring category for children's overall well-being.

Alea Diagnostics

Alea Diagnostics is the category leader in children's life storytelling. The free Lorestry app is available on the App store. For more information go to AleaDiagnostics.com and follow @AleaDx on Twitter.

