Golden State Wealth Management Welcomes Justin Peek of PEEK WEALTH, Exiting Edward Jones

SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Wealth Management is excited to announce the addition of Justin Peek, who operates under the DBA, PEEK WEALTHTM, and is the seventh advisor coming from Edward Jones. Justin serves as President of PEEK WEALTH and is a Certified Financial Planner®. The office is located in Carlsbad, CA and Justin has been providing the financial planning and investment needs of client families for nearly 20 years. He began his career in 2004 with Edward Jones. Over that time, he learned that the most impactful partnerships—where real 'magic' happens between client and advisor—is when there is alignment on values and philosophy.

"Having a strong desire to serve clients more thoroughly and individually with an independent firm environment allows me to provide clients with a wider range of resources, investments, and financial planning technology. This, coupled with the autonomy and nimbleness of a boutique office, I can provide a next-level experience for my clients aiming to accomplish what is most important to them," says Justin.

"We are more than pleased to add Justin and PEEK WEALTH to the Golden State Wealth Management team. I have personally known Justin for over 20 years. Understanding his business acumen, approach to financial planning and the care he takes with each and every client is exemplary, says Daniel R. Catone, Founder and CEO of Golden State Wealth Management, "I am excited to see how far he takes PEEK WEALTH," he continues.

PEEK WEALTH is backed by the resources and technology of LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker-dealer1 and by Golden State Wealth Management, an investment adviser with over $1.5 billion in assets under management2 that provides personalized support systems such as compliance oversight, technology, marketing and operations. As a partner to Golden State Wealth Management, PEEK WEALTH is afforded multi-custodial flexibility through Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade. Justin operates under a fiduciary standard and his firm serves a limited number of families to ensure they provide the highest level of comprehensive advice. Learn more about PEEK WEALTH at www.peekwealth.com.

About Golden State Wealth Management

Golden State Wealth Management is a Registered Investment Adviser that is dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm's initial company was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and has partnered with advisors serving over $1.5 billion in assets under management2. Golden State Wealth Management's infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, and a Turnkey Asset Management Program. Golden State Wealth Management maintains business alignments with LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker/dealer1, TD Ameritrade Institutional and Charles Schwab, some of the nation's largest independent custodians, who provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today's complex markets.

Recognized as one of Orange County's largest RIAs3, Golden State Wealth Management's flagship office is located in South Coast Metro, California. With offices across the country, the firm is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors.

1 As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2021, based on total revenue.

2Source: SEC filing as of April 30, 2022; Golden State Wealth Management

3As reported in Orange County Business Journal, June 1, 2021, based on assets under management.

Justin Peek and Daniel R. Catone are registered representatives with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Peek Wealth, an investment adviser registered with the SEC. Peek Wealth, Golden State Wealth Management and LPL Financial are separate entities. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For information pertaining to the registration status of our firm, you may refer to the Investment Adviser Public Disclosure website (www.adviserinfo.sec.gov).

